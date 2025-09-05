Trader Joe’s Best Seasonal Treat Is Back Earlier Than Ever (For Just $5!)

I simply cannot contain my excitement. Trader Joe's just kickstarted fall so early with the release of their (in my humble opinion) best seasonal treat, and I’m not mad about it one bit! Trader Joe’s Apple Cider Donuts are beloved for a reason, but if you want to get your hands on them, they’re only around for a limited time. Also, thus far, they’ve only been spotted in select stores.

Since everyone should experience the magic of this autumnal treat, here’s everything you need to know about the return of Trader Joe’s Apple Cider Donuts in 2025.

Trader Joe's I’m not kidding when I say that the Apple Cider Donuts are Trader Joe’s best sweet treat for fall. Though I can definitely get behind some pumpkin spice goodies, these baked bites are simply irresistible, offering a little bit of a different (yet still seasonal) flavor when I’m experiencing PSL burnout.



These donuts aren't your average store bought donuts, either. Per Trader Joe’s , they’re hand-rolled in Massachusetts for their signature (and oh-so scrumptious) cinnamon and sugar coating. They boast a “moist, fluffy texture and slightly tangy flavor,” the exact reasons why I am addicted to them every time they hit shelves in the fall.



Trader Joe's The Apple Cider Donuts seemingly launched earlier than ever before this year since they were spotted on August 14 in Creve Coeur, Missouri . Like I noted, though, they are a limited-time item, and when it comes to TJ’s, that means they could be around for anywhere from a few weeks to a couple months before they’re all gone.



Reddit Reminiscent of the actual apple cider drink, the Apple Cider Donuts are perfectly balanced in flavor and sweet enough to keep you coming back for more. You also get six of them for just $5!



@trader_joes_treasure_hunt I like to enjoy them alongside my morning coffee or as a nice nightcap on chilly fall evenings with some hot tea. No matter how you enjoy them, and whether you're a longtime fan of the treat or not, they’re the perfect way to welcome fall – that’s not something flavored with pumpkin.



