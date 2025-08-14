Pumpkin spice season is brewing, and though I love myself a nice PSL , it’s not just about the latte. Come August, tons of snack and beverage brands, big and small, start to bring their pumpkin-spiced creations to grocery store shelves. It’s the best time of year, TBH!

In addition to Trader Joe’s and Aldi ’s amazing pumpkin spice snack selections, I can’t help but look forward to these 16 popular picks that embrace the seasonal flavor. You can easily snag ‘em from local stores like Walmart, Target, Safeway, Whole Foods, and more. From breakfasts and desserts to cozy coffees, it’s finally time to fill your cart with these delicious and festive finds.

Scroll on for 16 pumpkin spice snacks (and drinks!) that absolutely deserve a spot on your fall grocery list.

Pumpkin Spice Snacks To Try In 2025 Target Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies Milano's year-round flavors are already so scrumptious, but this pumpkin-spiced batch is arguably even better, especially when dunked into a hot tea or PSL.

Whole Foods LesserEvil Organic Pumpkin Spice Popcorn If you like snacks that are equally salty and sweet, you need to try out this popcorn. Plus, while a wide range of pumpkin spice snacks lean sugary and heavy, this pick offers a healthy alternative.

Chobani Chobani Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Chobani brings the pumpkin patch to breakfast time with this limited-batch Greek yogurt that's light, creamy, and oh-so pumpkin-y.

Amazon Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder This pumpkin-flavored protein powder is a must-have for me every fall, especially as someone with protein goals. I love that I can mix it into yogurt bowls, blend it into smoothies, or bake it into fall-themed goodies for an extra boost. I'm not vegan, but the plant-based formula is definitely still an added bonus.

Amazon SkinnyDipped Pumpkin Spice Almonds Pumpkin spice almonds? Sign me up! These crunchy nuts are covered in a thin layer yogurt and tossed in warm autumn spices for a sweet pumpkin snack that's still healthy and won't weigh you down throughout the day.

Amazon Nature's Bakery Whole Wheat Pumpkin Spice Fig Bars These dense fig bars are always a great snack to grab if you're on-the-go. Packed with plenty of whole wheat and fiber, it'll keep you full all while satisfying your pumpkin spice cravings.

Good Culture Good Culture Organic Pumpkin & Spice Cottage Cheese Pumpkin meets high-protein in this next snack. Good Culture's thick and creamy cottage cheese gets the sweet treatment for the fall season, thanks to real pumpkin and warm spices. One cup contains a whopping 15 grams of protein and only costs $2. Launching in Whole Foods nationwide on September 3, you'll be able to snack on this pick through October 28.

Whole Foods La Fermière Pumpkin Spice Yogurt Made with Grade A whole milk and cream from local farms, this limited-edition pumpkin-spiced yogurt is superbly smooth and undeniably fall-esque. Each jar is formulated with zero artificial ingredients, stabilizers, or gelatin, so you can feel good about savoring each spoonful. You'll be able to find it starting mid-August at Sprouts and independent grocers for $3.49.

Sprouts Pumpkin Spice IQBAR Protein-packed and plant-based? Count us in. This small-but-mighty protein bar contains 12 grams of protein an plenty of pumpkin-y goodness so your snack routine can really match the season.

Bobo's Bobo's Pumpkin Spice Oat Bites Bobo's Oat Bites are insanely satisfying and filling, and this fall, they're embracing pumpkin spice to the fullest. With anti-inflammatory cinnamon, 100% whole grain oats, and more seasonal spices, each bite is reminiscent of classic pumpkin pie – just way healthier for you. These will be available August through December.

Amazon Catalina Crunch Protein Cereal With 11 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber, this pumpkin spice cereal provides the ideal nutrition ratio to get your day started on a good note. Plus, it's gluten-free and sugar-free!

Pumpkin Spice Drinks To Try In 2025 Instacart Pop & Bottle Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk Latte What I love the most about this ready-to-drink pumpkin spice latte made with almond milk is that I can simply buy one bottle (with multiple servings, mind you!) for the literal price of a singular PSL from Starbucks. Not only is it delicious, it's budget-friendly, too!

Amazon International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Cold Foam Coffee Creamer This cold foam creamer is so neat. Like the pumpkin-y product above, it can really help you save big on your café coffee bill. Top your at-home drinks with it, and you'll feel like a true barista.

Safeway La Colombe Pumpkin Draft Latte Rich, smooth, and perfectly sweet, this canned latte from La Colombe will definitely make your next grocery or snack run feel so festive for fall. I love that it not only gives me good caffeine with each sip, but one can also contains 7 whole grams of protein, which can be hard to find in similar canned options.

Amazon Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Almond Latte This limited-edition bottled PSL is another great coffee-focused item to add to your cart if you're trying to reel in your spending on lattes. Entirely plant-based and made with 40% less sugar than average leading ready-to-drink coffee brands, this is one pumpkin spice bev you can definitely feel good about keeping in the fridge this fall.

MALK MALK Organic Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk Looking for a better-for-you version of a PSL? Pour one out for yourself using this new launch from MALK. Created with organic pumpkin, maple syrup, and seasonal spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove, it delivers the familiar fall flavors you love – but with a cleaner finish since it's minimally processed.

