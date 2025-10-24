I'm shifting into soup mode!!!
A Definitive Ranking of Costco's Soups, From Worst To Best
Few places hold a special place in the heart the way Costco does. And when the weather turns even a little bit chilly, my wistful bargain-loving heart pings for one thing: soup. Specifically, Costco soup. We're talking about those glorious, oversized tubs of comfort and a week's worth of easy lunches. Sadly, for all of us deal-dishing soup fans, not all soups are created equal. So, grab a spoon and prepare for the ultimate, highly scientific (read: based entirely on my personal preferences and emotional connection to broth) ranking of Costco's finest liquid gold.
EDITORIAL NOTE: Some soup availability may be subject to your location.
Costco
7. Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup
Oh, Chicken Tortilla, you had so much potential. The idea is there, the corn and beans are present, but it just doesn't quite hit the spicy, tangy notes I crave. It's muted. Think of it as that friend who's always invited to the party but mostly stands in the corner. Still, it's not bad, and in a pinch, it'll warm you up. But we expect more from you, Kirkland.
Costco
6. Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup
The classic. The OG. Chicken noodle soup is the ultimate comfort food, and Costco's version is a solid choice. Good quality chicken, decent noodles, and a comforting broth. It's reliable, predictable, and like a warm hug from your grandma, or better yet, someone else's much nicer grandma. The only reason it's not ranked higher is that, for all its charms, it's... just good.
Costco
5. Blount Clam Shack Clam Chowder
Now we're talking! This chowder is thick, creamy, and packed with clams. It ferries you straight to a New England pier, even if you're eating it in your pajamas on the couch. The potato-to-clam ratio is excellent, and it has that rich, briny flavor that makes clam chowder so succulent and addictive. A proper winter warmer.
Costco
4. Panera Bread Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Move over, bread bowls, because this soup is a star on its own. Velvety smooth, cheesy, and with just enough tender broccoli florets. It's incredibly rich and satisfying, perfect for those days when you need a serious pick-me-up.
Costco
3. Panera Bread Mac & Cheese (Yes, it's a soup in my heart!)
Okay, okay, technically it's mac and cheese. But let's be real, Panera's mac and cheese is so soupy that it's almost drinkable, and it's a staple at Costco. The creamy, cheesy goodness is unparalleled. It's comfort food supreme, and if you disagree that it belongs on a soup list, then I respectfully invite you to expand your culinary horizons.
Costco
2. Cuisine Adventures French Onion Soup
Oh, the glorious French Onion. Costco delivers with this one. Rich, savory beef broth, caramelized onions, and the star of the show: a generous portion of provolone and Swiss cheese that melts into a golden, bubbly crust. Just a few minutes under the broiler, and you have a restaurant-quality experience at home. It's decadent, it's flavorful, and it's almost perfect.
Blount's Family Kitchen
1. Blount’s Family Kitchen Loaded Baked Potato Soup
And the winner is... the Loaded Baked Potato Soup! This soup is a masterpiece. Creamy, hearty, and bursting with all the good stuff: chunks of potato, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese. It's a complete meal in a bowl, incredibly comforting, and ridiculously flavorful. Every spoonful is a delight, consistently delivering. If you haven't tried it, run, don't walk, to your nearest Costco. Your taste buds will thank you.
