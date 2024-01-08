Crate & Barrel Kids Unveils Their Coolest Collection Yet
My toddler has never shown interest in having his own space until recently and I've realized his idea of cozy charm aligns with the Crate & Barrel Kids spring collection. It appears that watching his dad and I search for target findshas rubbed off on him, except he cares more about aquatic life. That's a win-win for us because the new collection is a nod to that and features rich hues that are kid-approved.
Keep scrolling for the best finds from the new collection, which features sturdy furniture kiddos can grow into, beautiful linens and quilts, and funky home decor and mirror finds you could style anywhere in your home!
Harbour Natural Flange Nursery Swivel Glider Chair
Rocking and swivel chairs are mandatory when you have a newborn. It's the place where you'll spend late nights feeding and rocking back to sleep, so it only makes sense to have some stylish to relax in. Also, you can pair it with the matching storage ottomanto have a place to prop your feet up!
Redondo Upholstered Wood Baby Crib
Besides the timeless design of this baby crib, I love that it meets the U.S. safety standards for newborns and infants. IMO, that'll always be the most aspect of buying a new crib.
Forest Animals Organic Cotton Baby Crib Quilt
When it's considered safe, adding a cute quilt to your baby's quilt is a simple way to decorate their nursery.
Ever Simple Slate Blue Wood 6-Drawer Kids Dresser
My toddler has finally reached the age where he needs his own dresser. If you're realizing the same about your kid, then this dresser from Crate & Barrel's Kids collection is a good starting place. It features 6 spacious drawers that can house everything from t-shirts to pajamas.
Pismo Blue Upholstered Kids Twin Bed
So, your little one is finally ready to transition from their toddler bed to a big kid's version. This upholstered twin bed should accommodate them nicely.
Shark School Embroidered Cotton Kids Twin Quilt
This embroidered quilt has Baby Shark written all over it. If your little one can't get enough of the different variations of the song or TV show on Paramount+, they'll love their new Crate & Barrel Kids quilt.
P.S. Add this embroidered shark throw pillow to their new twin bed!
Scoop Classic Mauve Waffle Weave Organic Cotton Kids Twin Duvet Cover
All I can think about when I see this beautiful duvet cover is my niece who's favorite color is pink. The good thing about this soft mauve color is that it can be universal.
Tuscan Gold Velvet Corduroy Kids Lounge Chair
Every kid should have at least one lounge chair in their life. It's like an unspoken rule of growing up.
Crocodile Organic Cotton Hooded Kids Towel
Drying off after a fun bath has never looked better thanks to crocodile hooded kids towel.
Sea Turtle 4-Piece Organic Cotton Baby Swaddle Gift Set
Swaddling newborns is an art I haven't mastered, but it doesn't mean this gift set isn't worth surprising new moms with.
Waveland Round Scalloped Black Wavy Wall Mirror
Kids get a kick out of looking at themselves in the mirror, so why not add a fun design to their rooms? This stainless steel design is easy to hang thanks to the included screw and anchor. Also, you can clean it by using a soft cloth. We know your littles love touching your mirror, so that should take a load off your shoulders *wink.*
Large Heart Brass Wall Mirror by Leanne Ford
If your kids are sharing a room, you can add this brass heart mirror in addition to the above wavy scalloped version.
All Across Africa Brown Pom Pom Garland
Want to dedicate a corner of your kid's room to play-time? Invest in this pom pom garland.
Sun Beams Large Framed Wall Art Print
If you're worried that your kid may pull down the pom pom garland, you can add this sun wall art print to their play area. It'll inspire them to have as much fun as possible thanks to the beams surrounding the sun.
Jellycat Huge Amuseable Sun Kids Plush Toy
While you're at it, place this sun plush toy on their bookshelf or cabinet so they'll have their own pieces of sunshine.
Mist Blue Embroidered Stitch Organic Cotton Blackout Curtain Panel
My sister swears by blackout curtains for her kids and I do too. They block out any light from the outside and that's great when you're trying to work on adhering to a naptime schedule.
Modern Soccer Ball Wool Ivory Kids Colorful Area Rug
Your kids' space deserves a soft area rug for them to play or lounge on like this soccer ball version. We also think this pretty pink star area rug is worth adding to your kids' space!
Wonder & Wise by Asweets Baby Busy Bow Toy
Adding this toy to your busy infant's nursery makes sense because it's full of amazing sensory activities.
Ever Simple Slate Blue Wood Floating Cube Shelves, Set of 3
Floating wall shelves are a must when you have little ones! Aside from helping you organize extra bits and bobs, it takes their version of home decor to another level.
Maxi-Cosi Kori Classic Oat 2-in-1 Baby Rocker Seat
Take it from me — some infants are just fine with a simple baby rocker seat. This design from Crate & Barrel's Kids collections features 3 adjustable heights for baby to safely nestle in.
Doona Desert Green Compact Infant Car Seat & Stroller with Base
With its breathable fabrics and adjustable safety harness, it's not hard to see why the Doona design is so popular among new parents.
Stone Tan Rib Knit Baby Stroller Blanket
Keep baby nice and warm with this cream stroller blanket.
Gathre Wall Tidy Ivory White Hanging Storage Organizer
Storage organizers are like kryptonite for random pieces of kids toys. You can never have too many, but you can definitely streamline your organization system by investing in this hanging design from Crate & Barrel's Kids collection.
Gathre Animal Alphabet Tapestry Poster
Your kids will simultaneously learn the alphabet and the names of animals while looking at this tapestry poster.
Greta Scalloped Raffia Floor Lamp
This floor lamp is great for the mom who'll be in her new swivel chair and doesn't want to turn on the main light in the room during feedings.
Gathre Camel Brown Vegan Leather Kids Collapsible Play Tunnel
This play tunnel will stir up a lot of giggles from your kids. It's easy to set up and collapse, making it an efficient toy.
Wonder and Wise Good Wood Kids Mini Golf Set
If you dare to buy this, just know your kids will have fun pretending they're on a golf course. I can only imagine what conversations they'll have with friends or cousins while playing with this set.
Almond Brown Cotton Diaper Caddy
Do you need a diaper caddy? This mama says YES! It helps keep things organized and that's important when you're scrambling in the dark at 3 AM because your cute infant had a diaper blowout.
Bentgo Mermaid Scales Kids Bento Lunch Box
Whether your kid goes to daycare or elementary school, a lunch box filled with foods you know they'll eat will be a pleasant surprise for them.
Jenny Lind Maple Wood Spindle 3-Drawer Kids Desk and Hutch
Make doing homework a little easier for your kid by getting them their own desk. This design features 3 drawers for them to store extra paper, pencils and erasers.
I'm positive my toddler would love to have his own lounge chair from the Crate & Barrel Kids spring collection, so I'll probably add that to our shopping cart soon. See anything you think your little one will approve of?
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.