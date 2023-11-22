22 Essential Gifts For New Moms That Won't Feel Like An Afterthought
Figuring out how to buy gifts for new moms that they actually like — and need — can feel hard. Should you go with the generic postpartum gifts or knock it out the park with something extravagant? These are extremely valid questions that will have different answers based on who you ask. But, the main person you should keep in mind is the mom you want to surprise. After all, entering motherhood for the first time can bring on a lot of emotions — just ask Ylleya Fields, mother of 6 and author of children’s book series, Princess Cupcake Jones.
"The first couple of years [of motherhood] are not your own, especially when you have multiple children," Ylleya said. She also mentioned that postpartum depression is such a real thing that's not always fully understood until someone experiences it. Even if new moms don't experience it, she said, "Anyone can feel inadequate or have moments of sadness while going through it." It's something she felt with every child, but Ylleya and I both agree that these moments are temporary.
That being said, she believes it's important for moms to receive gifts that will help them with their babies and self-care. Whether you're gifting a food delivery subscription or making sure baby can safely practice independent play, here are top 22 essential gifts for new moms!
Gifts For New Expecting Moms
Frida Mom Pregnancy Skincare Set
Take it from a toddler mom — being gifted a skincare set is top tier. Sure things are shifting and stretching over a long period of time, so having items that prioritize a pregnant mom's skin is necessary.
Urban Skin Rx Clear Skin Clarifying Back & Body Spray
I can't speak for other moms but I started developing body acne when I was pregnant and would have loved to use a skin clarifying back & body spray. It's one of the gifts for new moms I think should be included in all skincare gift baskets.
Boppy Multi-Use Total Body Pillow with Removable Pillow Cover
"I used a Baby Bjorn pregnancy pillow during my pregnancies and feel like this is hands-down one of the most important gifts to give," Ylleya said.
Frida Mom Motherload Hospital Bag
No matter how much a first-time mom thinks she'll be prepared, it's guaranteed she's going to forget to pack something in her hospital bag. Save her the frustration by surprising her with Frida Mom's Motherload Hospital Bag!
Postpartum Gifts For New Moms
Frida Mom C-Section Recovery Kit
There are many recovery kits that moms should be gifted after giving birth, but I truly love that Frida mom has a c-section recovery kit. Not every mom experiences a vaginal birth, so this gift is a nice gesture to remind c-section mamas that their care is equally important.
Everyday Medical Store Post Surgery Abdominal Binder
Ylleya said, "After carrying a baby for 10 months, the diastasis recti muscles aren't going to be the same. Having a belt that helps those muscles contract — especially if a new mom isn't breastfeeding [for whatever reason] — is something that's needed."
Medela Freestyle Hands-Free Breast Pump
If you know a new mom who is choosing to breastfeed, take the pressure off her shoulders by giving her a hands-free breast pump system. It can be isolating to use one that has a bunch of wires, so be sure to add this to the top of your 'gifts for moms' list.
Untie The Bow Gifts Fall New Baby Gift Box
This cute little gift box is a congratulatory set that includes items for baby and mom.
Aura Cacia Shower Tablets - Refreshing Peppermint
Chances are that a new mom won't be able to get to a spa, so bring it to her with these refreshing peppermint shower tablets.
Caress Buttery Indulgence Gift Pack: Shea Butter and Brown Sugar Body Wash + Bar Soap
While you're helping a new mom with caring for her newborn and other housework, tell her to take a long shower with the shea butter and brown sugar body wash from this gift pack.
First Aid Beauty Hydration Wonderland - Full Face Routine Holiday Gift Set
To sweeten the deal, encourage her to hydrate her face with this beautiful gift set by First Aid Beauty. In case you're wondering, skincare absolutely counts as a gift for new moms!
Hello Fresh Subscription
This is self-explanatory, but the last thing a new mom will be thinking about is buying ingredients to cook a full-course meal. Gift her with a Hello Fresh subscription so figuring out what to cook doesn't feel like another chore.
Stanley Cup The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Whether she's breastfeeding or not, a new mom is going to be thirsty. Luckily, Stanley Cup has a 64 0z. tumbler that'll quench her thirst and then some.
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup
And if she wasn't a big coffee drinker before, she'll likely need as much energy as she can get via coffee. Trust me — you can't go wrong with Keurig's single-serve coffee maker.
Dunkin' French Vanilla Flavored Medium Roast Coffee Keurig K-Cup Pods
Just don't forget to include a box of Keurig K-Cup Pods when you surprise her with a new coffee maker!
Gifts For New Moms & Babies
Ergobaby Omni Breeze Baby Carrier
If your new mom wants to do light housework without worrying about keeping an eye on her baby, she absolutely needs a baby carrier. "Baby carriers make things a little easier," said Ylleya.
Nature Friends Baby Activity Chair
Activity chairs are so adorable and will entertain a newborn like no one's business. Help the new mom in your life out by bringing this with you during your next house visit.
Skip Hop x pbk Animal Friends Classic Activity Gym
If a new mom isn't really keen on the idea of an activity chair, gift her this activity gym instead. It's one of those gifts for moms that'll help them encourage tummy time.
Dreamland Baby Weighted Sleep Sack
Weighted sleep sacks are a dream according to some moms I've talked to. It helps keep the baby safely in place while promoting a peaceful rest.
HONEST Diaper Cake - Pandas, Deluxe
I'm going to be candid — newborns go through a ton of diapers. This diaper cake by HONEST will be a blessing to a new mom for at least a month.
Hatch Rest 2nd Gen
Speaking of restful sleep, this dream machine is — wait for it — a dream for new moms. It helps baby get used to resting at night with soothing sounds that lull them to sleep.
Nanit Baby Monitor with Camera
Ylleya said, "I'm one of those moms who still has a baby monitor, especially for my younger kids. I like to see what's going on." To help ease any fears a new mom may have about letting their babies sleep in nurseries, bring this baby monitor with you if you plan on visiting after she's given birth.
For the new moms who may be taking notes to share with their loved ones, Ylleya wants you to remember a few things. She said, "Don’t be hard on yourself if you're experiencing different emotions during postpartum. If you can, ask people to support you mentally or physically as you make the transition from being pregnant to caring for a child for the first time."
By far, one of my favorite things she said during our conversation is, "Being a parent is a learn-as-you-go process. Even with being a mom of 6, I'm still learning and that's okay. You just have to trust yourself and the process."
