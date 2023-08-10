Burger King's Crispy Chicken Wrap Is The Perfect Snack For Fan Of McDonald's Snack Wraps
McDonald’s Snack Wraps used to be my absolute go-to, so it was a full-on catastrophic event when they told the public they’d be discontinued in 2016 (RIP all-day breakfast, too). No other fast food item has been able to fill the satisfyingly crunchy void – that is, until now.
Burger King recently announced the addition of new Royal Crispy Wrap to menus nationwide starting August 14, and from what I know so far, it beautifully mimics everything that the Snack Wrap was: crispy chicken layered with tomato, lettuce, and your choice of sauce – all neatly tucked into a tortilla. The only thing BK’s forgetting this go-around is the cheese, but I’ll forgive them.
The new Snack Wrap "dupes" will be available to order in three different flavors. Of the classic, spicy, and honey mustard flavors coming to the menu, I have my gaze set on the spicy one. Each one is affordable at just $3 per wrap, making for the perfect midday pick-me-up or late night snack. These are going to hit hard with a Diet Coke in-hand.
The Royal Crispy Wraps are allegedly only available for a limited time, so get ready to feast before they’re all gone!
Does Burger King have Snack Wraps?
Yes, Burger King will start selling their Royal Crispy Wraps, which are very similar to McDonald’s beloved Snack Wraps, on August 14, 2023.
Why did McDonald's discontinue Snack Wraps?
McDonald’s simply wasn’t selling enough Snack Wraps to keep them on the menu. They were also time-consuming to make in-store, contributing to overall productivity (or lack thereof).
What was in the McDonald's Snack Wrap?
The Snack Wrap from McDonald's was constructed of your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, a cheese blend (shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack), and lettuce. You topped it with your choice of sauce (ranch, honey mustard, or salsa), and got it all wrapped up in a tortilla.
