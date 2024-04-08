Here’s Everything Rumored To Join The New Dunkin’ Summer Menu
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Another one of my favorite coffee chains’ summer menus just got leaked online, and I’m extremely excited! Rumored details on the Dunkin’ summer menu were introduced by foodie inside source, @markie_devo, on April 5, and it appears 4 new drinks and 3 new snacks are on the way.
The Dunkin’ summer menu will allegedly drop on May 1 (six days earlier than the rumored Starbucks summer menu will), and it looks way too yummy. I’ll have a hard time waiting for these rumored drinks and food items! Based on the Dunkin’ spring menu, they’re bound to be bomb.
So, as things begin to heat up, let’s take a look at the leaked Dunkin’ summer menu rumors and what might end up on menus near you!
These deets on the Dunkin’ summer menu are just rumors… for now! Stay tuned here for official word on the lineup.
When does the Dunkin' summer menu come out?
Image via Dunkin'
According to unconfirmed rumors posted online about the Dunkin' summer menu, it will come out on May 1, 2024.
Everything On The *Leaked* Dunkin' Summer Menu
NEW! Kiwi Watermelon Refresher
You'd think that this green drink would be matcha – but nope, it's the all-new Kiwi Watermelon Refresher! Based on the name, I can only guess this rumored drink mixes kiwi and watermelon for a super fruity and fresh sip. Dunkin' Refreshers are caffeinated with green tea, too, so some of the tea brew could shine through in the flavors. This sounds too good to not order on a sunny summer day.
NEW! Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte
Reportedly available to order hot or iced, this next rumored drink is totally new to the Dunkin' summer menu. Their 'signature' lattes are often super sweet and topped with whipped cream and drizzle. Based on the photos shared with the initial Dunkin' summer menu leak, this one will take on the flavors of a classic frosted donut, with rainbow sprinkles to boot. I simply need it now!
NEW! Blueberry Donut Coffee
Also available hot or iced, I expect the rumored Blueberry Donut Coffee to taste like a blueberry donut. Blueberry cake donuts are my absolute favorite kind, so it'll be interesting to see (and taste) how this sip lives up to the OG.
Lemonade
I find it a little odd that Dunkin' doesn't already serve lemonade, but summer seems like the perfect time to start doing so! According to the rumored menu leak, Dunkin' will be making lemonade a permanent part of their menu on May 1. The last time they had lemonade was when they began serving the Dunkin’ Lemonade Refreshers in 2021, so it appears they're bringing it back for good. I'm sure you'll be able to order it on its own or inside their regular lineup of Refreshers – including the new rumored Kiwi Watermelon one!
NEW! Green Goddess Dunkin’ Wrap
Now onto the food! The rumored Dunkin' summer menu has three new snacks slated, and the first one is this wrap. According to the rumors, the Green Goddess Dunkin' Wrap is made from "scrambled egg whites, farro, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, crumbled feta cheese, green goddess sauce, and wrapped in a green lavash." It looks highly similar to the Spinach Feta wrap on the Starbucks breakfast menu! 👀
NEW! Watermelon Burst Classic Donut
This rumored menu item? I'm not so sure about it. Watermelon and donuts don't ever cross paths in my mind, but you never know, it could be delish! Based on its name with 'burst,' I'd think this rumored menu item is filled with a watermelon-flavored icing or cream filling. We'll have to wait and see for the official description, though!
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Chocolate Chunk Cookie – looks like a classic! Like the Chocolate Chip Banana Bread on the Dunkin' spring menu, this rumored item looks like a conveniently pre-packaged easy snack to enjoy on the road or during your lunch break!
What People Are Saying About The Rumored Dunkin' Summer Menu
IG @markie_devo
Dunkin' fans sounded off in the comments of the summer menu rumors, sharing their thoughts about the new seasonal roster.
Some Dunkin' diners aren't super thrilled with the snack selection on the leaked menu.
"Watermelon donut is wild," one person wrote. "They really need to do better with their food & snacks 😒," another said.
One user is disappointed that Dunkin' isn't doing anything overly innovative with their upcoming rumored summer menu.
"So basically blueberry and vanilla flavored coffees like they’ve had all along," they wrote. "Man they are really slacking on new flavors lately. So disappointing."
On the other hand, some Dunkin' sippers are interested in the more out-there flavors.
"Kiwi Watermelon refresher and Watermelon Burst donut both sound intriguing! Not going to lie!" one user said. "This menu isn’t bad at all I am glad they are bringing Lemonade back I love it," another echoed.
Lead image via Dunkin'.
