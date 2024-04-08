Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

free people boho chic maxi dress
Trends and Inspo

Someone Call Vanessa Hudgens: Boho Chic Is So Back, And Just In Time For Summer

dean gilmore girls
TV

10 Reasons Why Dean From Gilmore Girls Is Simply The Worst

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington
TV

Nicola Coughlan Loves That Penelope Featherington Explores Womanhood In "Bridgerton" Season 3

hilary duff's husband matthew koma
Entertainment

Hilary Duff And Matthew Koma Have The Sweetest Devotion To Each Other

lydia west nicola coughlan big mood
TV

"Big Mood" Is About To Be Your Favorite Show Of 2024

spotify audiobooks
Entertainment

9  Spotify Audiobooks To Listen To For Mother's Day

Hair Color Trends For 2024
Hair

Spring's Top 5 Hair Color Trends, As Told By Experts

Target Circle Week
Shopping

Target Circle Week Is Here – Don't Miss Out On These Amazing Deals On Home, Beauty, & Clothes

The Conversation (0)

Trending Stories

Trends
Trends and Inspo

Someone Call Vanessa Hudgens: Boho Chic Is So Back, And Just In Time For Summer

gilmore girls
TV

10 Reasons Why Dean From Gilmore Girls Is Simply The Worst

bridgerton
TV

Nicola Coughlan Loves That Penelope Featherington Explores Womanhood In "Bridgerton" Season 3

kitchen
Organization and Cleaning

The Best Kitchen Cabinet Organization Ideas To Make Your Space Feel Bigger

Home Decor
Home Decor Inspo

We're Absolutely Swooning Over IKEA’s New & Most Colorful Collection Yet

home
Homepage featured

23 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama and Baby Will Love

Relationships
Entertainment

Hilary Duff And Matthew Koma Have The Sweetest Devotion To Each Other

tv
TV

"Big Mood" Is About To Be Your Favorite Show Of 2024

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service

Trending Topics