Sophisticated gifts that span artisanal treats, luxury beauty, and effortless fashion.
14 Stunning Mother’s Day Gift Ideas For The Luxury-Loving Mom
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Finding a gift that matches the elegance of a woman who appreciates the finer things in life requires moving beyond a basic bouquet (though she’ll definitely appreciate one). For the mom who finds joy in a curated aesthetic and high-end sensory delights, you can’t go wrong with gifts that give ‘quiet luxury’ energy.
From self-care staples to fashion finds, we’ve hand-selected 14 stunning Mother’s Day gift ideas that’ll elevate her daily routine. Consider this your definitive guide to spoiling the mom who deserves nothing less than extraordinary.
Scroll on to shop our top 14 Mother’s Day gift ideas to give moms in 2026!
Beauty + Self-Care Mother's Day Gifts
Flewd
Flewd Calm Mom Bath Soak Bundle
This gift bundle gives mom 12 baths' worth of pure relaxation. The kit comes with four packs each of Flewd's science-backed Anxiety Destroying, Panic Crushing, and Insomnia Ending soaks plus a free candle so she can relish in a new wind-down ritual.
Anthropologie
Havyn Comforting Collagen Hand Cream
Havyn's hand cream smells like heaven, making it a perfect gift for moms who can't resist an olfactory delight. Of the brand's three scents we've tested, this 'Grace' iteration is our favorite—it highlights notes of morning dew, pear blossom, white lily, and jasmine. In tube form, it's quite easy for mom to take on-the-go for a dose of uplifting aroma and hydration.
Emi Jay
Emi Jay Custom Paddle Brush
Let's be honest: not all hair brushes were made to last. This Mother's Day, upgrade her hair routine with this entirely plastic-free and zero-waste paddle brush that'll last a lifetime with the proper care. The best part is you can customize it with your choice between four colorways and six gemstone shades up to eight letters. Truly a pick for the ever-luxurious mom.
Flamingo Estate
Flamingo Estate 'The Mini Garden Tour' Gift Box
This stunning gift box will certainly pique the interest of any mom who loves gardens and gardening. All three products inside were sourced from the Flamingo Estate in California, a collective that pays close attention to curating "exceptional things." With it comes a bottle of Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a pump of Rosemary Clary Sage Hand Soap, and an Adriatic Muscatel Sage Candle—all of which will enhance mom's daily rituals.
Dieux
Dieux Skin Mercy Recovery Cream
Designed specifically for dry, sensitive, and eczema-prone skin types, this rich and hydrating cream also helps soothe any redness, itchiness, and irritation mom may be going through. It's loaded with skin protectants and ingredients that help retain moisture for a calmer look. Since it's non-comedogenic, non-acnegenic, non-sensitizing, fragrance-free, and ophthalmologist-tested, it won't interfere with her regular routine one bit.
Food-Focused Mother's Day Gifts
Fishwife
Fishwife The Mother's Day Gift Box
Tinned fish is an undeniable quiet luxury. Plus, it's super versatile! Moms who love getting in the kitchen will have fun trying out everything included in this limited-edition gift box: smoked salmon, smoked rainbow trout with red chimichurri, and albacore tuna with soy ginger. To top it all of, mom will also receive a 100% cotton Fishwife bandana, custom-designed by Block Shop.
Dylan's Candy Bar
Dylan's Candy Bar Sour Lovers Tackle Box
A candy tackle box like this one will leave a much more lasting impression than a basic bag from the drugstore. Though we're sure mom will appreciate any little treat you gift her, this curation of sour bites is quite delightful.
POCA
POCA Sugar-Free Pistachio Syrup
These single-serve sachets of syrup are entirely plant-based and sugar free. They also have a low calorie count and are formulated with a touch of fiber so mom can finally sip her sweetened coffee or matcha guilt-free. POCA is an excellent alternative to messy sweetener powders, too, so mom can take it on the go and avoid those pesky café up-charges for intense, sugary syrups. One box comes with 10 servings—you might just want to keep a few for yourself!
Fashion Mother's Day Gifts
ASTR The Label
ASTR The Label Beron Utility Jacket
This lightweight jacket is ideal for fashion-forward moms, providing a comfortable layer for chilly spring days and beyond. Its interior is lined with a sweet plaid pattern for a pop of color. This is the kind of piece mom can truly pair with anything, whether she's heading to a work meeting or brunch with her friends.
Catbird Jewelry
Catbird Jewelry Tiniest Zodiac Charm
The coolest form of gift personalization is definitely any kind of zodiac piece. We love this tiny Catbird charm for a Mother's Day gift since it's highly wearable—mom will think of you every time she puts it on. Though it's small compared to similar pendants, this one still makes a statement and will work wonderfully as a 'stacking' piece for her other daily necklaces.
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Leather-Trim Waxed Canvas Tote
In 2026, you truly can't go anywhere without spotting a canvas tote bag—and as cool Trader Joe's $2.99 version is, mom deserves something a little more luxe this Mother's Day. This high-quality number from L.L. Bean is made to last with a thick waxed canvas base complete with two full-grain leather handles and trim. Whether she's carrying groceries or work essentials, this bag gets the job done in sheer style.
Rothy's
Rothy's The Double Buckle Mary Jane
Buckled Mary Jane flats instantly give any 'fit a sophisticated feel. Though very polished and put-together, this Rothy's style is ultra-comfy for long bouts of walking. They're shoppable in so many fun colors mom will adore.
More Mother's Day Gift Ideas We Love
Anthropologie
Chez Moi City-Inspired Coloring Book
For a serving of quiet solitude, this chic coloring book comes complete with 42 charming scenes that mom can relish in once they're done. From kitchens and cozy library corners to living rooms, it also makes a great gift for the home decor-obsessed mom.
Jellycat
Jellycat Amuseables Bouquet of Flowers
This bouquet was made to last beyond Mother's Day with an array of soft blooms. The tiny smiley adds such a unique charm she'll want to keep on display year-round.
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