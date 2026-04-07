Finding a gift that matches the elegance of a woman who appreciates the finer things in life requires moving beyond a basic bouquet (though she’ll definitely appreciate one). For the mom who finds joy in a curated aesthetic and high-end sensory delights, you can’t go wrong with gifts that give ‘quiet luxury’ energy.

From self-care staples to fashion finds, we’ve hand-selected 14 stunning Mother’s Day gift ideas that’ll elevate her daily routine. Consider this your definitive guide to spoiling the mom who deserves nothing less than extraordinary.

Scroll on to shop our top 14 Mother’s Day gift ideas to give moms in 2026!

Beauty + Self-Care Mother's Day Gifts Flewd Flewd Calm Mom Bath Soak Bundle This gift bundle gives mom 12 baths' worth of pure relaxation. The kit comes with four packs each of Flewd's science-backed Anxiety Destroying, Panic Crushing, and Insomnia Ending soaks plus a free candle so she can relish in a new wind-down ritual.

Anthropologie Havyn Comforting Collagen Hand Cream Havyn's hand cream smells like heaven, making it a perfect gift for moms who can't resist an olfactory delight. Of the brand's three scents we've tested, this 'Grace' iteration is our favorite—it highlights notes of morning dew, pear blossom, white lily, and jasmine. In tube form, it's quite easy for mom to take on-the-go for a dose of uplifting aroma and hydration.

Emi Jay Emi Jay Custom Paddle Brush Let's be honest: not all hair brushes were made to last. This Mother's Day, upgrade her hair routine with this entirely plastic-free and zero-waste paddle brush that'll last a lifetime with the proper care. The best part is you can customize it with your choice between four colorways and six gemstone shades up to eight letters. Truly a pick for the ever-luxurious mom.

Flamingo Estate Flamingo Estate 'The Mini Garden Tour' Gift Box This stunning gift box will certainly pique the interest of any mom who loves gardens and gardening. All three products inside were sourced from the Flamingo Estate in California, a collective that pays close attention to curating "exceptional things." With it comes a bottle of Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a pump of Rosemary Clary Sage Hand Soap, and an Adriatic Muscatel Sage Candle—all of which will enhance mom's daily rituals.

Dieux Dieux Skin Mercy Recovery Cream Designed specifically for dry, sensitive, and eczema-prone skin types, this rich and hydrating cream also helps soothe any redness, itchiness, and irritation mom may be going through. It's loaded with skin protectants and ingredients that help retain moisture for a calmer look. Since it's non-comedogenic, non-acnegenic, non-sensitizing, fragrance-free, and ophthalmologist-tested, it won't interfere with her regular routine one bit.

Food-Focused Mother's Day Gifts Fishwife Fishwife The Mother's Day Gift Box Tinned fish is an undeniable quiet luxury. Plus, it's super versatile! Moms who love getting in the kitchen will have fun trying out everything included in this limited-edition gift box: smoked salmon, smoked rainbow trout with red chimichurri, and albacore tuna with soy ginger. To top it all of, mom will also receive a 100% cotton Fishwife bandana, custom-designed by Block Shop.

Dylan's Candy Bar Dylan's Candy Bar Sour Lovers Tackle Box A candy tackle box like this one will leave a much more lasting impression than a basic bag from the drugstore. Though we're sure mom will appreciate any little treat you gift her, this curation of sour bites is quite delightful.

POCA POCA Sugar-Free Pistachio Syrup These single-serve sachets of syrup are entirely plant-based and sugar free. They also have a low calorie count and are formulated with a touch of fiber so mom can finally sip her sweetened coffee or matcha guilt-free. POCA is an excellent alternative to messy sweetener powders, too, so mom can take it on the go and avoid those pesky café up-charges for intense, sugary syrups. One box comes with 10 servings—you might just want to keep a few for yourself!

Fashion Mother's Day Gifts ASTR The Label ASTR The Label Beron Utility Jacket This lightweight jacket is ideal for fashion-forward moms, providing a comfortable layer for chilly spring days and beyond. Its interior is lined with a sweet plaid pattern for a pop of color. This is the kind of piece mom can truly pair with anything, whether she's heading to a work meeting or brunch with her friends.

Catbird Jewelry Catbird Jewelry Tiniest Zodiac Charm The coolest form of gift personalization is definitely any kind of zodiac piece. We love this tiny Catbird charm for a Mother's Day gift since it's highly wearable—mom will think of you every time she puts it on. Though it's small compared to similar pendants, this one still makes a statement and will work wonderfully as a 'stacking' piece for her other daily necklaces.

L.L. Bean L.L. Bean Leather-Trim Waxed Canvas Tote In 2026, you truly can't go anywhere without spotting a canvas tote bag—and as cool Trader Joe's $2.99 version is, mom deserves something a little more luxe this Mother's Day. This high-quality number from L.L. Bean is made to last with a thick waxed canvas base complete with two full-grain leather handles and trim. Whether she's carrying groceries or work essentials, this bag gets the job done in sheer style.

Rothy's Rothy's The Double Buckle Mary Jane Buckled Mary Jane flats instantly give any 'fit a sophisticated feel. Though very polished and put-together, this Rothy's style is ultra-comfy for long bouts of walking. They're shoppable in so many fun colors mom will adore.

More Mother's Day Gift Ideas We Love Anthropologie Chez Moi City-Inspired Coloring Book For a serving of quiet solitude, this chic coloring book comes complete with 42 charming scenes that mom can relish in once they're done. From kitchens and cozy library corners to living rooms, it also makes a great gift for the home decor-obsessed mom.

Jellycat Jellycat Amuseables Bouquet of Flowers This bouquet was made to last beyond Mother's Day with an array of soft blooms. The tiny smiley adds such a unique charm she'll want to keep on display year-round.

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