This Playlist Is 100% Our Current Mood — Check Out What B+C Is Listening To This Week
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Kick up your feet, pop on those headphones, and get ready to settle into our Current Mood. This playlist is filled with songs that the B+C creative team just *can't* get enough of this week. Stay tuned here for new tracks, because naturally, our Current Mood is ever-changing. Updated weekly on Fridays, we hope that these songs on Current Mood give you the earworm, accompany your weekends, and motivate you to kick off next week with a bang! Here's a sneak peek at some of our top tracks.
"Almeda" – Solange
Editorial Intern Jasmine has "Almeda" by Solange on repeat. "It stirs up memories of carefree nights when my friends and I would drive around with nowhere in particular to go," she said. "We'd have conversations about our future lives accompanied by good food, music and vibes."
"I'm Your Man" – Mitski
Head of Content Ali can't get enough of Mitski's latest project, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We. Her top songs are "I'm Your Man" and "I Love Me After You." She said that they're both "such tender little tracks to close out her newest album. They may be getting overshadowed by the viral TikTok track "My Love Mine All Mine," but both deserve a listen (or two)!"
"Some Boys" – Death Cab for Cutie
Content Editor Haley is sinking into *all* the nostalgia with Death Cab for Cutie's "Some Boys."
"There Is Something on Your Mind" – Big Jay McNeely
Social Media Intern Melanie has been embarking on a journey to find more unique songs for her playlists. Through her discover of the track "Orange Blossom" by JJ Grey & Mofro, "There Is Something on Your Mind" by Big Jay McNeely came up. "I realized I just needed a shift in genres to get me out of my rut," she said. "I love how calm and happy these songs makes me feel. Instead of rushing to get everything done at once, these songs made me think, 'everything will get done even if you do it at a normal pace.'"
"You First (Re: Remi Wolf)" – Paramore
Creative Assistant Meredith has been obsessing over Paramore's newest album, Re: This Is Why. It features cover artists on each track, and to her surprise, her favorite gal Remi Wolf had a spot on the tracklist. "You First" is perfectly upbeat to motivate her – at her desk and away from it.
Listen To Our Current Mood Playlist
Listen to even more of our on-repeats on Spotify!
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for more tunes!
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.