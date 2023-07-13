22 Sunday Dinner Ideas To End Your Weekend Just Right
Sunday dinner recipescan reallyvary, depending on the situation each week! If you're hosting friends, you may find it a fun adventure in the kitchen, but if you're an exhausted mom who's been handling toddlers all day long...it might sound like pure torture. Don't worry — we've got you covered in both cases! We've rounded up 22 of the best Sunday dinner ideas that are perfect for your next family meal. These time-tested recipes include everything from quick salads, creamy pasta, tacos, side dishes, and more. Check these mouthwatering and simple Sunday dinner suggestions that are appropriate for any occasion.
Taco Salad
This taco salad recipe is a game-changer! It's loaded with all your favorite taco ingredients, including seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, corn, black beans, avocado, onions, jalapeno peppers, cheese, sour cream, and more. Plus, it comes with an easy-to-make and delicious taco salad dressing recipe that you'll love! (via Brit + Co)
Heart Shaped Pizza
With crispy crust, delicious sauce, and heart-shaped toppings, this simple pizza is sure to impress your loved one and make your day extra special. Plus, it's ready in only 30-60 minutes, so you can spend more time enjoying each other's company! (via Brit + Co)
Space Salad
Nutritious and delicious space salad is perfect for any space-themed party or just a fun dinner. Inspired by astronaut food, it's made with crispy green lettuce, cooked barley, soybeans or edamame, and more. (via Little Leaf Farms)
Fish Tacos
These tilapia fish tacos are a party in your mouth! With crispy fish, tangy slaw, and spicy chipotle mayo, these tacos are a perfect combination of flavors and textures. A quick and easy Sunday dinner! (via HelloFresh)
Mushroom Risotto
Ultimate comfort food! Made with creamy risotto rice, Parmesan cheese, brandy, and mushrooms, it's a rich and delicious dish that's perfect for a cozy Sunday night in. (via Barilla)
20 Minute Thai Basil Beef Rolls
With a blend of cinnamon, black pepper, star anise, cloves, and fennel, these rolls are an awesome combination of sweet and savory. If you crave something quick, healthy, and easy, this is the recipe for you! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Pasta With Peas
What do you mean a weekend without pasta? With only five ingredients, including green peas, pasta, onion, vegan cheese, and extra greens like chopped kale, this creamy and delicious vegan meal is wonderful for a comfy week night! (via The Edgy Veg)
Baking Powder Chicken Wings Baked In The Oven
With a crispy coating and a spicy sauce, these wings are the perfect appetizer for any party, game day, or Sunday evening with friends... Plus, they're easy to make and will impress your guests! (via Give Recipe)
Pulled Chicken Burrito
Weekends somehow always make me crave some fast food. Try your own healthier version of a burrito using pulled chicken, burrito toppings, and a homemade sauce in a flavorful and satisfying meal that's easy to make. Plus, you can customize the toppings to your liking and make it as spicy or mild as you prefer. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Asian-Inspired Black Pepper Chicken Rice Bowl With Soy Sauce Tossed Veggies (Vegan & Gluten Free)
If you're trying to eat healthier, go with this easy recipe! Made with Garden Chick'n Scallopini, toasted sesame oil, black pepper, garlic powder, and soy sauce tossed veggies, this vegan and gluten-free dish is perfect for a weeknight dinner. (via No Eggs or Ham)
Summer Sesame Noodles
A vibrant and cool dish that is ideal for summer! It's a rich and filling meal that's simple to prepare and is made with tender noodles, crisp raw vegetables, and a nutty, spicy, savory sauce. Additionally, you can add your preferred vegetables or proteins to make it unique to you. Soy sauce, sesame oil, fresh ginger, garlic, and a liberal amount of fresh cilantro are among the flavorful yet simple spices. (via Gastro Plant)
Mediterranean Flatbread Pizza
With layers of savory hummus, vibrant sweet peppers, and dairy-free feta cheese, give pizza night a Mediterranean flair. In 20 minutes or less, you can have this quick and simple dinner on the table. (via This Wife Cooks)
Creamy Cajun Shrimp and Gnocchi Skillet
This creamy cajun shrimp and gnocchi skillet recipe is a spicy and indulgent one-pan meal that's perfect for a quick and easy dinner. The succulent shrimp is cooked with potato gnocchi, spinach, and mushrooms in a spicy, creamy, cheesy sauce that's sure to satisfy your cravings. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Vegan Pot Roast
One of my favorite recipes is this Vegan Pot Roast! Super juicy, tender, and satisfying at the same time, it will steal your heart in a minute. Perfect for a cozy night in, this recipe is a must-try for anyone who loves bold and flavorful dishes. (via Veggie Society)
Beef and Lamb Shawarma Wraps
The homemade Lebanese beef and lamb shawarma wraps are easy to make for a weeknight dinner, but special enough to impress anyone in your dining room. The recipe is customizable by adding your favorite vegetables or protein, and it's a great way to use up any leftover ingredients in your fridge. If you're a fan of Middle Eastern cuisine, this recipe is a full hit. (via Forks and Foliage)
Shrimp & Broccoli Stir Fry
Another quick and easy meal that's perfect for a Sunday evening dinner. Made with succulent shrimp, crisp-tender broccoli, and a flavorful soy sauce mix, it's a healthy and delicious meal that's perfect for a well-balanced family dinner. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Chicken Roulade
If you're the Sunday evening host, and you have time, energy, and will to go above and beyond with the dinner, here is one of the coolest recipes that look and tastes amazingly! Serve with your favorite sides, like rice or mashed potatoes. You'll get a zillion compliments, I promise! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Chinese Chicken and Broccoli
For those hectic weeknight evenings, this healthier-than-takeout chicken and broccoli stir fry is a fantastic choice. It's healthy, quick, and easy! (viaTakes Two Eggs)
Rigatoni With Sausage
Another five-ingredient, quick pasta recipe that will make your heart and stomach full on Sunday night. (via Culinary Hill)
Creamy Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup
This innovative soup might satisfy your desires if you're looking for some lighter meal options! It's creamy and light at the same time! (via Barley & Sage)
Grilled Chicken Paillard
Juicy, tender chicken breasts, marinated just right, are grilled to a tantalizing smoky perfection, resulting in a dish that's simply irresistible. A delicious combination of grilled meat with a crisp, colorful salad and salty olives. Simply delicious! (viaMost-Hungry)
Sesame Chicken Schnitzel Bowls With Feta Tzatziki
Crispy, golden chicken schnitzel meets a mouthwatering blend of sesame goodness, creating a bowl of pure juiciness that'll have you begging for seconds. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Header image via Veggie Society
