This Cozy Fall Playlist Is Perfect For Waking Up On A Lazy Sunday
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Sometimes the chunky sweaters and pumpkin pies aren't enough to usher in the fall vibes – you need a moody playlist that’s fit for the season in order to feel fully immersed. Luckily, we’ve hyper-curated a nearly 2 hour-long fall playlist that’s *packed* with cozy guitar lines and soothing vocals just for you! Whether you’re looking for a lazy weekend soundtrack, or an autumnal adventure theme song, this fall playlist makes the mark. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the tunes we’ve added.
"re:stacks" – Bon Iver
Bon Iver’s music was just made for fall time. The lightly-sung lyrics of “re:stacks” top a mellowed-out acoustic guitar track that will sink you right into seasonal comfort.
"The Bug Collector" – Haley Heynderickx
This track’s melodic theme taps into the spooky energy of the fall season. The strings arrangement is met by horn features for a very grounding sound, plus Haley Heynderickx’s vocal ability amplifies the overall mood.
"Hannah Sun" – Lomelda
This popular tune from Lomelda is a warm, sunny day embodied into three and a half minutes of song. Its energy is very laid back, which is perfect for relaxing on a cozy fall day.
"Indiana" – Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meek
Though a touch melancholy, the acoustic guitar line in this song by Big Thief’s very own Adrianne Lenker will draw you in. It taps into indie, country, and folk genre influences simultaneously. Play this one on an early fall morning, and you'll see exactly why it fits the mood.
"Magic" – Julia Jacklin
This number by Julia Jacklin has more of a driving force behind it, so it’ll work more positive energy into your cozy fall routine. The twinkling guitar detail and rhythmic drum lines make this the ultimate fall road trip soundtrack.
"State Lines" – Novo Amor
This soothing song is a breath of fresh fall air, relaxing you as you listen along. It can also bring out feelings of nostalgia, as the overall feel is serenely emotional.
"No Surprises" – Radiohead
This classic Radiohead tune is sheer comfort in the form of a single song. It’s a fit for fall because it has a very warm and satisfying resolution.
"lovers' carvings" – Bibio
The intricate lines part of this instrumental tune will put you in a trance that aids in a calm fall day. They turn more optimistic as the song goes on, drawing you in closer. This one’s also great for fall time adventures.
"Like Real People Do" – Hozier
Hozier’s entire self-titled album is perfect for the fall season. This track in particular is reminiscent of a warm, comforting cabin in the middle of the woods – the ultimate fall vibe.
"Myth" – Beach House
Transport yourself to an autumnal daydream when you press ‘play’ on this track. The floaty guitar and synth arrangements craft a sonic world that’s ideal for leaning into this fall.
Listen To Our Full Cozy Fall Playlist On Spotify
What's your go-to fall track? Let us know @BritandCo!
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.