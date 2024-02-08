Everything To Know About Sabrina Carpenter's Rumored Boyfriend, Barry Keoghan
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
We’ve been dying to know if Sabrina Carpenter is actually dating Barry Keoghan. Rumors about their potential relationship cropped up in late 2023, and we’ve been wondering ever since! After the pair was cheekily spotted together at a Grammys after party earlier this month, we’re taking a deeper look at their history and their chemistry.
Here’s everything you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter and her rumored boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.
Who is Sabrina Carpenter?
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter is a 24-year-old actress and singer. Her most popular acting roles began on Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017 with Girl Meets World and 2016’s Adventures in Babysitting.
Sabrina has been releasing original music since 2014, and her 2022 album titled Emails I Can’t Send landed her her first-ever top-40 chart entry. Her songs “Nonsense” and “Feather” are two of her top-listened tracks on Spotify.
Sabrina also opened for Taylor Swift on several dates at the Eras Tour in 2023.
Additionally, she has worked as a brand ambassador for Converse, Aeropostale, and Samsung, and launched a fragrance line in collaboration with Scent Beauty.
Sabrina was suspected to be dating singer Shawn Mendes last year, but he dispelled rumors about it very publicly in March 2023.
Who is Barry Keoghan?
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Barry Keoghan is an award-winning 31-year-old Irish actor. He’s well-known for his roles in Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Eternals, and most recently, Saltburn. He has also been in several TV series, from HBO’s Chernobyl to Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air.
Barry was previously dating girlfriend Alyson Kieran since September 2021, but the pairbroke up in July 2023 after Barry started seeing success for his performance in the film The Banshees of Inisherin. An inside source close to the couple said “they’ve grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head. As far as [Alyson is] concerned, it’s over.”
Barry and Alyson still share a young son named Brando, born in August 2022.
Is Barry Keoghan Sabrina Carpenter's Boyfriend? A Relationship Timeline
Catherine Powell / Getty Images for MTV
September 2023
In late September, Sabrina attended an NYC advanced screening of Saltburn, in which Barry stars. The pair was not seen together, but they were definitely in the same place.
The pair reportedly met for the first time during Paris Fashion Week at the Givenchy spring/summer 2024 show, just a week after the advanced screening.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
December 2023
Sabrina and Barry were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles. They weren’t quite visibly affectionate or close together in photos, but shared the same car.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
January 2024
Sabrina and Barry were suspected to attend the 2024 Golden Globes together to debut their relationship, but the pair ended up attending separately.
The two were later spotted out and about at LA’s Luna Luna interactive art installation.Eyewitness accounts said "it definitely seemed like a date.”
February 2024
Most recently, the duo was seen gettin’ cozy with each other at a Grammys after party. Someone had snapped a pic of them sitting next to each other, but it appeared they were pretty shy about showing their faces. Cute!
Neither party has hard launched their relationship or said anything official about it. As far as we can tell, Sabrina and Barry are just having fun with it!
Stay updated on the latest celebrity relationships with Brit + Co!
Lead photos by Amy Sussman / Getty Images.
