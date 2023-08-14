Switch Up Your Summer Sip With These Custom Starbucks Drinks
It’s a hot one out there, and Starbucks has been helping us beat the heat all summer long. In the spirit of keeping the season going (even though PSL season is quickly creeping up), the coffee chain is introducing their Summer Menu Remix, which includes three fresh takes on your favorite iced drinks! If you simply can’t resist ordering a weekly cold brew or iced chai, read on for how to tap into the coolest drink customizations before they’re gone.
How to Order Custom Starbucks Drinks from the Summer Menu Remix
You can order the customized drinks from Starbucks’ remixed summer menu in the Starbucks app, or by asking a barista in-store. While the special menu is only available for a limited time, you can order these beverages year-round. Find some tips on how to order a custom Starbucks drink here!
Custom Starbucks Drinks on the Remixed Summer Menu
For the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew stans: Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup
The Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup is the chocolate foam-topped cold brew you know and love, but with a rich AF caramel sauce lining the cup for a lil’ treat-yourself moment.
For the Iced Chai baddies: Iced Chai Tea Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam
The Iced Chai Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam is where two drinks become one. Your standard Iced Chai Latte gets generously topped with matcha-infused cold foam for the best of both worlds.
For all Black Tea Lemonade lovers: Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade
The Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade is an icy version of Starbucks’ Black Tea Lemonade. The drink gets blended for an even more refreshing sip.
The goodness doesn’t stop with the new beverages. As always, you can earn a $.10 discount and 25 Starbucks Rewards Stars for using a reusable cup. Pop off (sustainably) this summer with a colorful piece from their newest drinkware drop.
