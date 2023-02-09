How To Hack Starbucks' Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pink Drink
If there's anything that beats all other Valentine's Day desserts, it's chocolate-covered strawberries. The tartness of the strawberries pairs so well with the deep flavor of the chocolate that it's no wonder they're such an iconic duo. So when Starbucks announced that one of their V-Day treats this year was adding Chocolate Cream Cold Foam to their Pink Drink, we immediately knew this sip would stand up against some of our tried-and-true coffee orders. You can order the Pink Drink with Chocolate Cream Cold Foam until February 14.
What Is The Starbucks Pink Drink Made Of?
Pink Drinks are great for fans of anything strawberries and cream (and people who don't like coffee), and it's the perfect sip for when you want something that's both creamy and fruity. The recipes mixes strawberry açaí juice, coconut milk, and strawberry pieces, so not only is it delicious but it's vegan too! It's definitely on the sweeter side so if you prefer your drinks more low-key, we'd recommend ordering it half-sweet.
Is Sweet Cream Cold Foam Good On A Pink Drink?
Image via Adonyi Gábor/Pexels
Since the Pink Drink is already creamy, cold foam would definitely pair well (especially if you opt for the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, which adds another flavor). Just keep in mind that regular cold foam is not vegan so don't forget to order it with non-dairy milk if you need to.
How Do You Order A Chocolate Covered Strawberry From Starbucks?
Just tell your barista you'd like the Pink Drink with Chocolate Cream Cold Foam on top — or customize the Pink Drink right in the Starbucks app.
How To Make Your Own Pink Drink with Chocolate Cream Cold Foam
Want to save yourself a few bucks? Try making the drink yourself. All you need is some Ocean Spray White Cranberry Strawberry Juice and Coconut Milk to keep it vegan. You can also add freeze dried strawberries, but when we make it at home we honestly prefer to leave these out.
For the chocolate cold foam, Pink Owl Kitchen froths ingredients like cocoa, cream, and vanilla syrup for a complex flavor, but you can also try your hand at frothing cream and chocolate syrup together. Top your homemade pink drink with the finished syrup and voilà!
