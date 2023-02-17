How To Make A Matcha Latte Like A Barista
I'll admit it, I'm a textbook matcha girl. To me, a true matcha girl relishes in every opportunity to drink a frothy matcha latte during the day, endlessly blabs about the benefits of the green tea powder, and snaps aesthetically pleasing pics of her drink, no matter where she is — and that includes when making these sweet, creamy, and earthy lattes at home.
Matcha isn't necessarily superior to coffee, but it does have a complex flavor and it's less likely to leave you with a case of the caffeine jitters. If you're curious about this green drink, the best place to start is with a matcha latte. I love to drink mine iced with almond milk, but there are a variety of ways to prepare it for yourself. Read on to see how to make a matcha latte for yourself, and get the real tea on the tea!
What is matcha?
Matcha is a fine powder made from ground, dried green tea leaves. It’s typically mixed into hot or iced drinks with water or milk. The powder itself is rich in antioxidants and has a wide range of health benefits — it can improve your skin, improve your cardiovascular health, and can even fight cancer.
What does matcha taste like?
Matcha has a pretty earthy flavor, with notes of bitterness and nuttiness. A lot of people also compare the taste of matcha to umami. It’s not exactly identical to most green teas you may have tried before, but is still delicious.
Does matcha have caffeine?
Yes, matcha is caffeinated. The amount of caffeine can vary depending on the type of leaves it comes from, but generally, one gram of matcha powder has about 19-44 mg of caffeine. This makes it higher in caffeine content than coffee, which has around 10-12 mg of caffeine per gram.
How can matcha be consumed?
You can add matcha to cold or hot milk to make a matcha latte, mix it into chia pudding, use the powder in an overnight oats recipe, or sprinkle some into your smoothies for an added boost.
How to make a matcha latte?
Ingredients:
- 1-2 tsp culinary matcha powder
- ¼ cup hot water
- ½ cup hot milk of choice
- Desired amount of sweetener (such as honey, maple syrup, or stevia)
Steps:
- Add your sweetener of choice to a matcha bowl or mug.
- Sift the matcha powder into the matcha bowl or mug.
- Heat your water and add to the sifted powder and sweetener, then whisk all three together until smooth and frothy.
- Heat up your milk of choice using a steam wand, or pop it in the microwave for a few minutes until hot. After heating, you can froth the milk using an electric whisk to add some foam to your sip.
- Combine the matcha mix and hot milk, and enjoy!
Notes on making a Matcha Latte
- Try playing with the ratio between water and matcha when you make this recipe. The flavor can vary depending on how much water you add, so playing around with it can help you find the best end result!
- For an iced matcha latte, follow steps 1-3, then just add the mixture to cold milk and ice.
Is there a difference between ceremonial matcha and culinary matcha?
Matcha is divided into two grades: ceremonial and culinary. The difference is a reflection of how each grade is meant to be used. Ceremonial grade matcha is meant to be enjoyed on its own, while culinary grade matcha can be used with other ingredients.
How to make traditional matcha?
Traditional ceremonial grade matcha is made using a bamboo whisk, scoop, sifter, and matcha bowl. First, scoop around 1-2 teaspoons of matcha powder, then sift into the bowl. Add about ½ - ¾ cups of hot water, and whisk in a circular motion until the matcha becomes smooth and frothy.It’s important to recognize the rich history and Chinese origins of ceremonial matcha preparation, and aim to prepare it in accordance with the traditional rituals it originated from.
Our Favorite Matcha Drink Recipes
Follow these drink recipes to make a killer matcha latte of your own.
Iced Matcha Latte
The sweetness and creamy texture of milk balances the more bitter flavors of the matcha. It might look like a lot of milk, but trust us — it'll taste just right. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Hot Matcha Latte with Almond Milk
Prepare a hot almond milk matcha latte in your favorite mug, and get ready to accept that you may just like it better than coffee. (via Two Spoons)
The Best Vegan Matcha Latte
This vegan matcha latte is elevated with a pinch of salt to extract some of the richest flavors. You can use plant-based milk for this drink, like oat or cashew, for ultimate creaminess. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Mint Matcha Latte
Mint with matcha? The flavors blend together so beautifully, you'll want to make this one over and over. (via Chef Bai)
Matcha Lemonade
The earthy notes of matcha float atop a crisp, sour lemonade to form the perfect summertime refreshment. (via The Endless Meal)
Matcha Protein Latte
If you're looking to up your protein intake, and still power up with caffeine, this Matcha Protein Latte is perfect for you. The almond butter and hemp hearts add some extra nutrition for you to sip easily on the go! (via Two Spoons)
Matcha Ice Cubes
No diluted matcha lattes around here! Prep these matcha ice cubes ahead of time so avoid a watered-down drink. (via Nareen's Eats)
Our Favorite Matcha Food Recipes
Matcha pairs really well in sweet desserts and other baking recipes – browse these to find your new go-to treat!
Matcha Chia Pudding
You only need four ingredients to make this chia pudding, plus it can sit in the fridge overnight for an effortless breakfast bite. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Matcha White Chocolate Baked Oats
If you like oatmeal but are looking for something new, you need to try baked oats. This recipe is a great fit for breakfast since it has that caffeine boost from the matcha powder. (via Nareen's Eats)
Matcha Puppy Chow
Make a batch of this matcha-ful puppy chow batch for your upcoming St. Paddy's Day party! (via Takes Two Eggs)
Vegan Single-Serve Matcha Cookie
When you're craving something sugary and sweet, but don't want to bother baking a whole batch of cookies, opt for this single-serve matcha cookie. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Vanilla Matcha Overnight Oats
Overnight oats are just as easy to prep as a matcha latte. This whole, hearty breakfast waits for you all night in the fridge so all the flavorful goodness seeps into each bite. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Matcha Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Surprise your boo with some delicious dipped berries! The tart strawberries pair well with the grounded flavors of the matcha powder. (via Two Spoons)
Matcha Checkerboard Cookies
These super aesthetic cookies are sure to be a crowdpleaser. Feel free to dip them right into your iced matcha latte. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Matcha Ice Cream
This one's going to hit different on a hot summer day. (via The Endless Meal)
Vegan Matcha Cookies
Simple and straightforward, this cookie recipe will transform you into a true matcha believer. (via Salt & Lavender)
Matcha Yogurt Bark
Fresh fruit and matcha pair and freeze well for this easy healthy snack! (via Brit + Co.)
Low-Calorie Vegan Matcha Pancakes
Your next breakfast is ready, courtesy of this delicious matcha pancake recipe. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Get Started with a Matcha Starter Kit
Tezumi Matcha Starter Set – 5-Piece Bundle with Mino-yaki Chawan ($78)
This set makes starting your lifelong matcha journey so much easier.
Jade Leaf Complete Matcha Ceremony Set ($40)
I personally use Jade Leaf Matcha powder, and it's never let me down. Having the whole set to prepare your drinks will make you feel like a true matcha pro!
Matchaful Premium Japanese Essentials Set ($92)
These are all of the essential tools you'll need to make a delectable matcha latte!
Art of Tea At Home Matcha Kit ($59)
Snag this easy-to-use matcha kit, and all you'll need to grab is some culinary grade powder.
Clevr Frother for Perfect Prep ($23)
An electric whisk like this one is perfect for easily whisking your matcha tea, and also froths warm milk fairly well if you're a big foam fan.
