This Hack Could Mean You Never Pay For Starbucks Cold Foam Ever Again
I’m so over every one of my Starbucks orders being over $7+ for ONE drink. The charges rack up when I’m a girly that simply can’t resist an add-on. Oat milk, extra espresso shots, and cold foam all go into my iced latte, and I know I’m not the only one having fun customizing their drink order.
Over anything, the cold foam makes Starbucks iced drinks irresistible IMO – but the extra charge? Not here for it. That's why it’s so much more effective to make cold foam at home! It only takes three ingredients – there’s really no excuse to not make this recipe. Top your iced coffees, cold brews, and lattes with this easy cold foam hack!
How To Make Cold Foam At Home
@cosettecutie starbucks basics: how to make vanilla sweet cream at home ✨ #starbucks#sweetcream#coldfoam#starbucksrecipe#starbucksdrink♬ Lights - Sped Up Version - Ellie Goulding & Speed Radio
As long as you have the three ingredients to make this recipe, the process to make cold foam will be unbelievably easy. From this day forward, you'll never have to pay the extra 50¢ for cold foam!
Ingredients for Cold Foam + What You Need
Ingredients for cold foam (single serving):
- ⅛ cup heavy whipping cream - for ultimate frothiness
- 1 tbsp 2% milk - can theoretically use any milk you want
- 1 tbsp of vanilla syrup - can be store bought, or homemade
What you need to make cold foam:
- Small cup or mug
- Electric whisk
Instructions for Homemade Cold Foam
Making Starbucks cold foam at home is painfully easy:
- Measure out and pour each ingredient into your small cup or mug.
- Mix the liquids together with a handheld electric whisk until you reach desired frothiness.
Tips on How To Make Cold Foam
- You can also just use this mixture as added cream to your coffee. Just gently mix each ingredient together with a spoon to get a sweetened creamer, instead of cold foam.
- To make a bigger batch of sweet cream, just multiply the above ingredients by 8, and make sure the ratio between them stays the same. Store the mixture in a big mason jar and keep it in the fridge until you're ready to use it!
- Get playful with your morning cup of coffee! You can sub any syrup flavor into this recipe to try new combos. Try shaking in a little cinnamon before you whisk the cold foam!
Header image via Starbucks