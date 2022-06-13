Easy, Breezy Linen Clothing Finds We're Loving For Summer
Linen is one of our favorite summer fabrics because of the unique way it combines structure and texture with breezy style. Both lightweight and high-quality, linen works for all kinds of aesthetics, from cottagecore to workwear and everything in between. From two-pieces sets to flowy dresses, these linen clothing pieces are sure to become your go-tos for summer outfits.
Reformation Alonso Linen Top ($128)
Drape this sophisticated button-up over a bralette blazer-style for a laid-back summer vibe, or button it up over a cami for a workplace-ready look.
Everlane The Linen Button-Front Crop Tank ($70)
This cute crop from Everlane comes in a number of different colors and is perfection with a pair of high-rise trousers. We'd also love it with an A-line linen skirt for a structured, feminine look.
Anthropologie Two-Piece Crop Top and Wide-Leg Pants Set ($180)
Linen clothing outfits don't have to be minimalist. This stylish set from Anthro is colorful, artsy, and travel-inspired, perfect for all your summer parties.
100% Linen Dress By LouEmbrace ($115)
Live your best cottagecore dreams with this fairy-like linen dress. Fanciful twirling
optional necessary.
Athleta Playa Linen Wide Crop ($89)
Combine the breezy sophistication of linen with a comfy streetwear vibe by pairing a wide-led pair of culottes with fun sneakers. Top it off with a form-fitting tank and a trucker hat for the ultimate out-for-ice-cream look.
J. Crew Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt ($90)
With a relaxed fit and button-down front, this top can be as casual or professional as you want it to be.
Everlane The Linen Picnic Jumpsuit ($110)
Jumpsuits are our personal go-tos for summer, because they give you an all-in-one outfit you don't have to think too hard about. Enter this super-cute piece from Everlane, which we love with a laid-back pair of slides or sandals.
Boden Square Neck Linen Top ($90)
With a square neck, mildly puffed sleeves, and plenty of color options, this classic top from Boden is suitable for pretty much any summer occasion.
Organic Summer Wrap Linen Dress By Menique ($110)
Another dreamy option, this wrap dress is ideal for carrying picnic baskets and reading books under lemon trees.
Reformation Nashville Linen Short ($68)
These simple, airy summer shorts come in a variety of colors and patterns, and look fantastic with a crop and open cotton button-down.
Everlane The Linen Workwear Shirt ($70)
Here's a summer outfit formula you'll want to keep in mind: Biker shorts with a laid-back linen button-down. Enter this effortless Everlane top.
Abercrombie & Fitch Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants ($56, was $70)
We're living in wide leg pants these days, and that doesn't have to end once the temps start hitting their peak — provided you have some in a lightweight fabric like linen.
