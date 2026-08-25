Now I'm even more excited for 'The Nightingale'.
Dakota Fanning & Elle Fanning's "Crazy" Childhood Story Will Make You Love Them Even More
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Keep reading to see Dakota Fanning's hilarious story from her childhood with Elle Fanning.
Dakota and Elle Fanning were "nervous" to make 'The Nightingale' movie.
Dakota Fanning admits that at the beginning of the process, she and Elle were nervous about working together. After all, this is the first time they've actually shared the screen.
"I think Elle and I were nervous," Dakota says. "We didn't want to admit how nervous about it we were, because it was like the little intrusive thought of, 'Is this going to be okay? Are we gonna be able to do this? Is it gonna be weird, are we gonna be laughing? What is it going to be like?'"
Because of their close bond, and the fact sisterhood is foundational to the story of The Nightingale, it was important that the Fanning sisters took on this project at the same time.
"It was really important to us that we started the movie together to just, like, see right away [what the dynamic would be like]. And the first day couldn't have been more normal," Dakota continues. "[Working together] couldn't have been easier, and I was like, 'Oh, it's because we spent our whole childhoods playing together and making up these scenarios and that's how we learned how to act was with each other in our playroom making up the craziest stuff."
But it just felt like playing pretend on "a bigger scale."
And it turns out that the "craziest stuff" Dakota Fanning references includes "giving birth to Elle."
The actress jokes about the story, saying she hopes Elle will stop bringing it up. "Every time she tells that, I'm like, 'You have got to stop telling people about that.' It sounds so weird," she says. "But, like, it wasn't. But literally, it was our favorite thing to do. So [The Nightingale movie] was just that on a bigger scale."
Are you as obsessed with Elle and Dakota Fanning as we are? Let us know your favorite moment with the celeb sisters in the comments!