Your sister deserves the world — you know it, I know it, and she definitely knows it. But what do you give someone who deserves the world when there's so much to sift through? If finding the perfect gift for your sister feels like a herculean feat, join the club! I've got an older sister whose priorities have shifted after getting married and having kids, so I'm always on the hunt for the best present to get her. Fortunately, I've found all the best gifts for her that she'll actually use — and I'm ready to share them with you, too!
From the best of beauty finds to some self-care goodness, these top-notch gifts were carefully considered because this little sister knows Christmas is better when your sibling keeps you in mind!
The Best Beauty Gifts
Sephora
T3 Aire 360 Ceramic Air Styler Blowout Kit
Your sister's wash day routine won't be the same once you introduce her to this blowout kit. Before I got boho braids, I decided to use it to dry my natural hair and it literally cut my blowdrying time in half! I have thick coils so it usually takes a while for me to gently stretch my hair without damaging it, but not anymore!
This kit includes:
- Aire 360 Base
- 2 Curling Attachments (Left and Right)
- Oval Brush Attachment
- SoftAire® Drying Concentrator
- Storage Tote
I personally love the drying concentrator and the oval brush attachment because they give me the softest blowout I've ever had!
Calista Tools
Calista Tools The Classic Volume Duo
If your sister already has the perfect curling iron and blow dryer, you can still gift her something that boosts her hair. Calista Tools' Classic Volume Duo includes a pro heated round brush and the embellish flex spray to create the same look she'd get with the T3 Aire 360 Ceramic Air Styler Blowout Kitfor a fraction of the price.
Kora Organics
Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening Trio
Give your sister the gift of powerful antioxidants in skincare form this year! Kora Organics has so many products that boosts skin's glow — trust me — so this brightening trio is a great place to start for anyone.
The set includes:
- Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser: It's pH-friendly and works to clean skin without stripping it of moisture. Your sister will appreciate the Turmeric, Noni, Aloe and natural sugar complex that effortlessly works together.
- Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask: Your sister can use this daily because it'll gently smooth and detoxify her skin.
- Turmeric Glow Moisturizer: Your sister's skin will crave the benefits of this moisturizer because it'll add a healthy glow to her skin while making it a little tougher. External impurities don't stand a chance!
EADEM LLC
EADEM The Even Skin Set
Has your sister been complaining about her stubborn dark spots? She'll love if you surprise her with EADEM's Even Skin Set! She'll get the following:
- Dew Dream: A yummy cleansing balm that removes all makeup and other icky things from skin
- Cashmere Peel: A gentle exfoliant that specifically targets dark spots
- Milk Marvel: A creamy serum especially created for BIPOC skin that struggles with dark spots
- Cloud Cushion: A ultra hydrating moisturizer that 'cushions' skin
Fur
Fur Full Frontal Set
Has your sister been looking for the perfect bikini waxafter-care? Tell her to get intimate with Fur's Full Frontal Set! It's dedicated to providing the softest skin that doesn't suffer from inflammation and ingrown hairs which sounds like my kind of party. All products have been gynecologically tested, so they're 100% safe!
The set includes:
- Fur Oil
- Ingrown Concentrate
- Stubble Cream
Supergoop!
Supergoop! Endless Glow SPF Set
Don't tell me it's 2024 and your sister still hasn't found a sunscreen she loves. *Sigh* Okay, lean in closer so I can hold your hand while I talk about the Supergoop! Endless Glow SPF Set. Besides being TSA-friendly, this gift will add an extra glow to your sister's visage and I know she'll love that.
She'll get:
- Glow Screen Sunrise SPF 40
- Glow Stick SPF 50
- Soothing Oil
Sephora
Tower 28 Mini Lil Softies Tinted Lip Treatment
I've been wearing Tower 28's 'Ube Vanilla' shade in their Tinted Lip Treatment and I can't get enough. This means your sister deserves to know about this miniature set! Unlike other lip oilsand treatments, this formula isn't sticky whatsoever! It has shea butter, jojoba oil, and lysine in it to provide a super kissable pout.
P.S. I've noticed that my lips are visibly softer and haven't been peeling or cracking as much since I've been wearing this!
Sephora
Beautyblender Power Pocket Puff
Celebrity Makeup Artist Natalie Dresher has nothing but rave reviews about this cute pocket puff! She says, "My absolute favorite tool for on the go mattification (is that a word? Or did I just coin that?). A must have for those going out for special events, it’s compact and fits in the tiniest of purses."
Sephora
LYS Beauty Mini Higher Standard Cream Glow Blush Set
Why commit to just one blush when you can have three? At least that's what I think you'll say to your sister when she opens this cute gift. I love that it's by a black-owned brand, but I'm even more excited that these blushes are vegan. They have kaolin clay, avocado oil, and vitamin E in them which has all the makings of a smooth, hydrating finish.
Sephora
Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow
Dresher says, "One swipe and your eyeshadow is done with these Armani Beauty eye tints. They are user friendly and even the most beginner makeup user can figure out how to apply these! I love shade 67S Sparkle because it looks great on all skin tones making it a universal shade."
Stila Cosmetics
Stila Cosmetics Meet the Icons 4-Piece Set
You think your sister's iconic, right? I sure think my sister is so I''d love to add this to the running list of gifts I'm choosing for her. Everything is, once again, TSA-friendly, so your sister can take everything with her at all times.
She'll love getting:
- Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Intense Black
- Full-size Huge Extreme Lash Mascara (Jet Black)
- Full-size Convertible Color Dual Lip & Cheek Cream in Lillium (Nude Pink)
- Travel-size Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in best-loved shade, Kitten (Shimmering Nude Pink)
Lilac St.
Gold In My Veins Press-On Nails
I've been wearing these press-on nails for the past two weeks because they're the best I've ever worn. I personally think you should gift your glamorous sister these cuties before Christmas because she'll want to have something nice on her nails when she goes to take holiday pictures.
Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia Mast Eau De Parfum
If your sister has been looking for a new fragrance that she and others will love, I'm sure she'll fall in love with Cult Gaia's new scent, 'Mast.' It's a mix of Italian Bergamot and tropical coconut — two blends that make me want to spray on every piece of clothing I have!.
I really love that your sister won't have to fret about parabens, sulfates, BHA, mineral oils or other formaldehydes! I mean, clean beauty is truly the way to go!
Kohl's
Valentino Born In Roma The Gold Eau de Toilette
Not everyone loves wam or musky scents, including your sister. She may enjoy something that smells 'fresh' which is why Valentino's Born In Roma fragrance will work for her. It'll remind her a little of summer, helping to keep some of seasonal depression away.
The Best Self-Care Gifts
Target
Stanley 40 Oz Quencher Tumbler
Staying hydrated is one of the best ways anyone can boost their wellbeing which is why your busy sister needs a Stanley Tumbler. She can't survive on coffee alone — even if she thinks she can! This tumbler is actually in collaboration with e.l.f. Cosmetics so you know the color payoff and water intake are the best things your sister needs to help power through her day.
Amazon
Allura & Arcia Stress Relief & SelfCare Cards
I'm not going to pretend self-care is easy because there are some days you and your sister aren't going to be in the mood. If it seems like your sister has forgotten how to take care of herself and fan the relaxation fans, surprise her with these stress relief cards. She'll be provided with an activity, it's objectives, and ways to implement it in her daily routine!
Skims
Skims Cozy Knit Unisex Robe
It's time for your sister to have an unparalleled spa day at home. Your only job is to gift her this Cozy Knit Unisex Robe from Skims! Not only is this robe super comfy, but it's also leopard print! I'm telling you now, your sister needs this.
Amazon
Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel
My bias is showing with this gift idea, but I'm sharing it anyway! After a while, everyone needs a good eye product to keep dark circles at bay. If your sister is pulling late nights because she's studying or has to wake up with a newborn, she absolutely needs Good Molecules' Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel. It helps bring much needed life back into the under eye area and even plumps the delicate skin back up.
Amazon
The Sleep Guard Pure Silk Sleep Mask
When your sister's done placing her new eye gel on her eyes, make sure she opens the other gift that contains this Pure Silk Sleep Mask. It'll block out light and make sure her eyes stay protected.
Amazon
BEDELITE Satin Pillowcase
While you're at it, throw in a satin pillowcase for good measure. It's good for reducing frizz and breakage, especially if your sister has naturally curly hair or braids!
Amazon
Lucky Bear Spa Headband And Wristlets Set
Your sister's days of getting her hair and the sleeves of her shirt wet are over because you're absolutely getting her this spa set. I would ask, but I already know this is at the top of your gift idea list for her because you can't get enough of it.
The Best Home & Kitchen Gifts
Target
KitchenAid 5qt 10-Speed Stand Mixer
If your sister is always on cooking or baking duty, save the strength of her arms by investing in a KitchenAid Stand Mixer. She'll lose her mind over the 10 attachments that come with it and the depth of the mixer itself.
P.S. It's by Hearth & Hand Magnolia which may also score you the best sibling award if she loves this brand!
Target
Tabitha Brown 8qt Digital Air Fryer
Wait, an air fryer under $100 exists and it's available at Target? Yes! Tabitha Brown's exclusive collection has so many goodies, but I just know your sister likely doesn't have time to think about making elaborate meals multiple times per week. Ease her mind with this digital fryer that'll let her roast, dehydrate, or even reheat meals!
Your sister will probably brag about her weekly dinners once she starts using this, but she can because "that's her business!"
Ruggable
Ruggable Frances Vintage Teal Blue Rug
If your sister's favorite rug has been dismantled by her pets or kids, she may have mentioned how she's in the market for something that won't show as many stains. Though it's more of a big ticket item, Ruggable's Frances Vintage Teal Blue Rug was made with your sister in mind.
It's one of those rugs that instantly gives a room personality and gets better with time. It's spill-proof, but she can still wash it if she feels like it needs to be refreshed!
Sweet July
Sweet July Alma Throw
It's cozy season so your sister needs a couple of throw blankets to choose from. I actually can't get enough of Sweet July's Alma design because it's so abstract and goes with any design aesthetic. It's also reversible so she can lighten or darken the mood as she sees fit!
Baloo
Baloo Weighted Blanket
I've recently invested in a weighted blanket and I'm not sure what I was doing before. This takes sleepmaxxing to another level so I'm sure your sister will appreciate it! It's sustainably made, but that. doesn't mean it's not washer friendly! She'll enjoy how easy it is to fall asleep and clean one of the best blankets on the market. Again, trust me!
Amazon
Preston Lane The Deluxe 3-Wick Candle
What's a home decor gift without a scented candle? I'm not sure I want to find out so don't make your sister suffer! Gift her the warm and inviting scents of bergamot, fresh lime, Jasmine, tuberose, sandalwood, and cedar. It'll even match her new throw or weighted blanket.
Target
Threshold Medium Faux Wood Table Lamp
I know your sister spends her nights reading a book instead of binge watching new shows sometimes so make sure she has a cute lamp on her bedside table. I personally have this same lamp on my desk and it's so soothing when I'm working in the morning instead of opening my blinds or turning on a bright overhead light.
The Best Motherhood Gifts
Amazon
OWSUMER New Mom Candle
Do I love uplifting moms? Uh, yes! They deserve so much love and tenderness considering all of the things they have to endure. If your sister has recently joined motherhood or is a seasoned mom who's expecting, this candle will bring a smile to her face. I promise you she'll never forget unwrapping it and knowing you're the one who gifted her this!
Amazon
Unboxme Gifts Cloud Socks
Moms are often getting up and down for various reasons, so make sure your sister has something cozy on her feet like these cloud socks. They'll provide a nice barrier between her feet and the carpet or hardwood floors she has to cross to find a snack or break up a little sibling quarrel.
Amazon
EverFoams Fuzzy Open-Toe Slippers
If she doesn't care for wearing socks around the house, you can always gift your sister these cute slippers. They're open-toe, making them the fuzzy, breathable footwear she'll love padding around in.
Amazon
KeaBabies Pregnancy Journal
I'll never forget when my sister gifted me a pregnancy journal when I was pregnant with my son. I still have it and love reviewing different moments from it. Plus, I always think about how it was such a nice gesture from my sister.
From one former pregnant mama to your eyes and ears, this is something you can give your sister if she's currently expecting. She'll always look at it and remember the moment she unwrapped it.
Amazon
MomCozy Breast Therapy Packs
It doesn't matter if your sister is on team breastfeeding or not, her boobs are going to be sore during and after pregnancy — blame it on the hormones. She'll need something soothing in her bra to help combat any aches and pains so please get her these therapy packs.
Amazon
Fourth Trimester Mama Affirmation Cards
The fourth trimester aka postpartum can be really tough for some moms. If your sister has recently given birth and is struggling, don't be afraid to let one of her gifts be these affirmation cards. She'll need reminders that she's not only doing a great job, but that she deserves to be patient with herself.
Amazon
Got You a Little Something Happy Hour Activity Cards
I so wish I would've discovered these activity cards during my sister's last pregnancy, but all that matters is that they're in my orbit now! In addition to affirmation cards, helping your sister rediscover things she likes post-birth is such a huge way of showing her that you still her as a person outside of motherhood.
