The 5 Best Kristin Hannah Books To Read Before You Watch Elle & Dakota Fanning's 'The Nightingale'

Kristin Hannah is the it-girl in historical fiction at the moment. Her most popular book has sold over 4.5 million copies worldwide, and her works have been adapted for TV and, soon, the big screen! These Kristin Hannah books are some of the best book club books to read with your friends, or to curl up with on a rainy day. We're here to set the record straight with everything you need to know about Kristin Hannah, and why we can't stop obsessing over her heartbreaking, powerful, and beautiful storytelling.

Here are the best Kristin Hannah books to read in 2025 — and before The Nightingale premieres in 2027!

Who is Kristin Hannah? Netflix/Kristin Hannah Kristin Hannah is a #1 NY Times best selling American author who has, most notably, written books like The Nightingale, Firefly Lane, and The Women. She took off on social media after the release of The Women. She is pictured above (right) talking to the director on set of her TV Series adaptation of her book, Firefly Lane.

What is Kristin Hannah's newest book called? Amazon Right now, everyone is talking about Kristin Hannah's newest book, The Women, because of how emotionally-driven and addicting the storytelling is. Much like Bridgerton, Hannah's books are historical and female-led, and are being adapted for the screen with star-studded casts. These stories are sure to leave you feeling every emotion from heartbreak to nostalgia. They'll have you crying one minute and laughing the next!

What Netflix show is based on Kristin Hannah's book? Netflix Netflix optioned Firefly Lane for a series starring Katherine Heigl, which released in 2021.

How many Kristin Hannah books have been made into movies? Netflix Kristin Hannah's books are very popular in the adaption world. While many are talked about over who will turn them into movies or shows, some have already been made. In addition to Firefly Lane, a movie version of The Nightingale is in the works for 2027 with Dakota and Elle Fanning as the sisters. More of Kristin Hannah's books are also in talks to be made into movies like The Great Alone and Home Front.

Top 5 Kristin Hannah Books To Read In 2025 Amazon The Nightingale This Kristin Hannah bestseller is set in 1939 France during World War II, and uncovers what it means to find love in tragedy. It follows Vianne Mauriac, who's sending her husband off to the war against the Nazis. Shortly after, a German captain invades her home, jeopardizing her and her daughter's safety. Meanwhile, Vianne's sister falls in love with a Frenchman. But when he betrays her, she joins the Resistance, leaving trouble and worry in her path. This book will take you through the ups and downs of love, the chaos of wartime, and the strength of family.

Amazon The Women The story starts in SoCal in 1965 with leading lady Frances McGrath studying to be a nurse. She grew up with quite a conservative family, but formed her own way as she grew up, stepping off the path she was raised in. When her brother joins the army, Frankie makes the daring decision to join him as a nurse. She discovers so much destruction and hardship, but in the face of overwhelming horrors, Frankie forges friendships, overcomes struggles, and fights her way to make it through. This book shows you what it means to be courageous and to make your own destiny.

Amazon The Four Winds Set in 1921 Texas during The Great Depression, this book takes us to the Dust Bowl where a woman named Elsa Martinelli is living with her two children, her alcoholic husband, and his parents. She's struggling to make it through, but she knows she needs to be strong for her children. After too many hardships, she makes the tough decision to take her children west to California, in hopes of finding a better life. The second half takes a surprising twist and depicts Elsa's struggles raising her kids in 1935 Southern California after her move. This Kristin Hannah book will show you the true meaning of the American Dream and what it takes to fight for your happiness in the midst of hardship.

Amazon Firefly Lane This book is a coming-of-age story about best friends Tully and Kate, starting in 1974 and spanning many years. The story follows these ladies as they navigate life as two very different individuals. Kate, the introverted and rule-follower type, while Tully's more extroverted and playful. They navigate conflict, family problems, and more. But most importantly they learn how to love each other through it. This story will break your heart and make you feel a million emotions all at once. It's a must read due to its intense storyline and powerful views on friendship between two flawed and broken people. Make sure to read this book or catch the series featuring Katherine Heigl on Netflix! The series has multiple seasons and was a fan-favorite with how it depicted Hannah's writing and followed the storyline so closely.

Amazon The Great Alone This Kristin Hannah book opens in 1947 Alaska, where Ernst Albright is making his way home after serving and fighting in the Vietnam War. The gruesome realities of war changed him, and now his family is taking the brunt of the frustration and confusion Ernst is dealing with. After too many incidents gone wrong, he moves his wife and daughter to an isolated and lonesome part of Alaska. Through troubling circumstances, the family is comforted by the people in the small town and their kindness. But once the darkness of winter hits, not much can help them face Alaska's harsh environment. This book shows a family trying to grapple with their own problems in isolation while uncovering truths about survival and the outdoors. With over 772,000 ratings on Goodreads and 147,000 on Amazon, we see why this book is a top pick amongst readers!

In what order should I read Kristin Hannah's books? Amazon If you want to read Kristin Hannah's books in publication order, here's how you should read them: A Handful of Heaven (1991) The Enchantment (1992) Once in Every Life (1992) If You Believe (1993) When Lightning Strikes (1994) Waiting for the Moon (1995) Home Again (1996) On Mystic Lake (1999) Angel Falls (2000) Summer Island (2001) Distant Shores (2002) Between Sisters (2003) The Things We Do for Love (2004) Comfort and Joy (2005) Magic Hour (2006) True Colors (2009) Winter Garden (2010) Night Road (2011) Home Front (2012) The Nightingale (2015) The Great Alone (2018) The Four Winds (2021) Another Life (2023) The Women (2024)

