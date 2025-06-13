Dakota Johnson Finally Revealed Why She Thinks 'Madame Web' "Failed"

Listen let's just cut to the chase. If you're a movie fan then you probably remember the conversations around Madame Web when it premiered in February 2024. Movie goers made memes, TikTok edits, and unfortunately the movie (which also stars Isabela Merced, Sydney Sweeney, and Celeste O'Connor) has a literal 11 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning a lot of people considered it one of the worst movies of 2024. But Dakota Johnson literally could not be less bothered by the response (at least, publicly).

“It wasn’t my fault,” Dakota Johnson says of Madame Web in an interview with The LA Times for her new movie Materialists.

“There’s this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee. Or made by people who don’t have a creative bone in their body," she says. "And it’s really hard to make art that way. Or to make something entertaining that way. And I think unfortunately with Madame Web, it started out as something and turned into something else. And I was just sort of along for the ride at that point. But that happens. Bigger-budget movies fail all the time."

But that won't stop Dakota from potentially joining a bigger production again in the future. “I don’t have a Band-Aid over it,” she continues. “There’s no part of me that’s like, ‘Oh, I’ll never do that again’ to anything. I’ve done even tiny movies that didn’t do well. Who cares?”

Or, as she told Amy Poehler on her Good Hang With Amy Poehler podcast, “What am I gonna do? F—king cry about Madame Web?”

She also told Amy that when she won the 2025 Razzie for Worst Actress, “Sandra Bullock sent me a voice note, being like, ‘I heard you are in the Razzie Club and we should have brunch. We should have like a monthly brunch.'" Can I come?