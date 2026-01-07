Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Dakota Johnson & Role Model Were "Inseparable" On NYE: Inside Their New Year's Eve PDA

Pascal Le Segretain/Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
By Chloe Williams​Jan 07, 2026
Chloe Williams serves as B+C's Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert.

Dakota Johnson and Role Model (AKA Tucker Pillsbury) spent New Year's together, and it appears they're "inseparable." TMZ reported that the potential new couple was "cuddled up at [a] cozy dinner" on December 29, but by the time the clock struck midnight on December 31, they reportedly couldn't keep their hands off each other!

I love Dakota Johnson (our conversation at the Tribeca premiere of Daddio is one of my favorite celebrity interviews!) and I haven't been able to stop listening to Role Model's Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) album all year, so this would be the ultimate power couple to me. Here's everything we know.

Keep reading for the latest update on Dakota Johnson and Role Model's relationship.

So, are Dakota Johnson and Role Model dating?

At Dakota Johnson's New Year's Eve party, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the duo was "inseparable."

“Dakota hosted a New Year’s Eve party and she and Role Model were inseparable throughout the night,” the source says. “They were kissing, dancing and holding onto each other. They looked incredibly happy, cute, and sweet together.”

And not only were they having a good time, but it appears Dakota was "completely comfortable" with Role Model at the event.

The couple hasn't confirmed their relationship or spoken about each other publicly, but keep an eye out for any other updates, news, or red carpet debuts that might be coming in the future.

Dakota Johnson recently got out of a 8-year relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin. "It feels final this time," one source said.

"They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term," a source previously told The Daily Mail. Dakota's rep debunked the story before that "final" report confirmed it.

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more celebrity news and updates as Dakota Johnson and Role Model's relationship unfolds.

