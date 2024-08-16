Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Call Off Engagement: "They Wanted It To Work"
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Our love for celebrity couples runs deep and we’re not ashamed to admit it. But there’s one particular couple that’s been on our love radar lately — Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson. TBH, their relationship feels like a live-action compilation of all the best rom-coms, complete with kitschy, beautiful blended families and all! This very private couple seemed to have it all figured out, but after seven years together, this private couple seems to have called it all off. Here's everything we know about their relationship timeline, plus what's going on right now.
How long have Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson been in a relationship?
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson been together for the past seven years after US Weekly seemingly confirmed they started dating in 2017. A source told the outlet, "They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another...It’s more than just a fling.” However, the couple kept quiet about their speculated relationship without confirming or denying rumors.
Despite not offering any verbal comments about themselves, the couple has been together several times over the years. During the beginning of their budding romance, People reported they regularly went on dates and Dakota even supported Chris at one of Coldplay's concerts.
Although Chris hasn't been as open about their relationship, Dakota got a little more candid about how things were going in an interview with Ellein 2021. She said, "We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private."
However, what Chris has said about her has melted hearts because it sounds so sweet. While performing in London, he dedicated the song "My Universe" to Dakota by saying, "This is about my universe, and she’s here." BRB, sobbing.
How do their families feel about this elusive couple? Dakota's parents — Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith — shared their opinions about her relationship with Chris Martin. In the most protective dad was possible, Don told Digital Spy, "Yeah, that's... uh troubling, isn't it? No, she's a big girl, she can handle herself," while Melanie Griffith told People, "I adore him...But she is very private about her life and I respect that.”
Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris's "consciously uncoupled" ex-wife, also opened up about how she feels to Harper's Bazaar. She mentioned that things are intentionally amicable between her and Chris which is impressive. Concerning her feelings about Dakota, Gwyneth is thrilled she's in the picture. She said, "I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."
It's rare that exes get along — especially with new partners — so we're definitely taking notes!
When it comes to Chris's kids, just call Dakota stepmom! She told Bustle, "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart." Given her own experience with growing up in a blended family, it seems natural for her to extend her heart the way she's done.
"...I just believe in the saying 'Blood is thicker than water.' The actual saying is 'The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,' which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to," she continued.
Career-wise, it's clear these two are at the top of their game. Hot off the tails of Madame Web and Daddio, Dakota has reveled in the launch of her new immersive book club. She recently told Bustle, "There are a lot of people who do things like I do and they have book clubs, and I was always like, Oh, the way that I read books, it’s so different."
As far as Chris is concerned, he's still happily traveling and singing with his bandmates of Coldplay. For what it's worth, their music has gotten us through some of our toughest times so we hope they don't stop any time soon!
Given their adorable relationship, it's natural to wonder if Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson will be heading down the wedding aisle. Well, we may have an answer because Page Six is reporting the pair have been engaged for some time and have major approval from Gwyneth Paltrow! We guess it's true that she adores Dakota and feels comfortable with their blended family!
Just don't expect to hear about wedding plans in the near future. A source said, "They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official."
Now, the couple called off their engagement after seven years together, according to The Daily Mail. A source told the outlet that the pair "tried desperately" to stay together and make it work, but that "it just hasn't" and they've had to accept that. The source said, "They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term."
We're heartbroken for these two, and we hope they're both okay as they process this major split.
