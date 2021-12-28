10 Booze-Free Ways To Ring In The New Year
When it comes to New Year's Eve celebrations, the first thought that probably springs to mind is boozing it up. And while there's nothing wrong with sipping some bubbly if that's your inclination, those of us who prefer to keep things alcohol-free may feel like there are no NY-appropriate activities for us. But nothing could be further from the truth! Whether you're pregnant, abstaining, or just taking a break from the booze, here are 10 fun ideas for ringing in 2022.
Attend A Silent Disco
A few years ago, just as the sober-curious movement was gaining steam, companies like Daybreaker brought 6 a.m. sober dance parties to the masses. In a similar vein are remote silent discos, events where you put your headphones on and dance it out to the music of world-class DJs right in the comfort of your own home — or in person, if you feel like venturing out. A quick Google search will reveal that there are TONS of options on New Year's Eve, whether remotely or in-person in your city. Because silent discos have an alternative vibe, they're much more sober-friendly than traditional clubs and dance parties.
Make A Tea Bar
If you've ever been to a party where they had a Prosecco bar or something similar, you know how fun themed bars can be. And to that we say: Why not make a N/A equivalent with a tea bar? We're not just talking about hot water and tea bags... include exciting staples like bubble tea, kombucha (which is essentially fermented tea), Southern-style sweet iced tea, and more.
Do A Goal-Setting Ritual
Not in the mood to party this year? Celebrate the New Year with some introspection by doing a goal-setting ritual. You can design the ritual in whatever manner you like, but we recommend something along the lines of:
- Light a candle and sit quietly for a few minutes.
- Whip out your journal and take inventory of the last year: What were your best memories? What are you grateful for? Where do you think you could've improved?
- In your journal, mindfully list out your goals for 2022. They don't have to be New Year's resolutions, exactly, but include small steps you can take in 2022 to help you achieve your goals by year's end.
Make A 2021 Scrapbook
Before New Year's Eve, head to your local craft store and pick up some supplies for making an old-fashioned scrapbook. Print out photos from your most treasured memories of the year, and gather any magazines you purchased or journal entries you wrote. You can also look up some news headlines that made an impact on you, and print out the article as well as photos of any notable celebs or politicians who made the news. On New Year's eve, put together a scrapbook of what made 2021, 2021. Good, bad, or otherwise, the year was one to remember — so create a momento that will help you re-live 2021 in the years to come.
Plan A Costume Party
Believe it or not, masquerade balls, dressing up in costumes, and concealing one's identity have a long history in the historical celebrations of Christmastime. So we think a New Year's costume party is a fully appropriate idea. Who needs booze to have fun when you can dress up as whoever you want for a night of merriment and mystery?
Karaoke It Up
Another fun party pastime that's fun with or without booze? Singing! Grab some friends for a booze-free karaoke night. The singing's bound to be better than it would be if you were imbibing... who knows, maybe you'll steal the show with your rendition of "Look What You Made Me Do."
Cook A Fancy Meal
Whether you're spending the evening with your SO or your BFF, cook a fancy dinner for two. New Year's Eve is the perfect time to get fancy with food, so use this opportunity to ring in 2022 with only the finest cuisine.
Host A Game Night
Bring all your besties over and host a board game night that's sure to be one for the books. Have everyone bring their favorite game, from Cards Against Humanity to Codenames, for a riotous evening that will remind you that you absolutely don't need booze to have a rowdy night of laughter.
Play 2021 Trivia
Before New Year's Eve, compile a long list of trivia questions about 2021. Alternatively, have a friend do it for you, or do a quick Google search... there are A LOT of 2021 trivia quizzes out there. On the big night, gather your squad together to see how much you remember about 2021. The results may surprise you!
Host A Murder-Mystery Dinner
Murder mystery dinners are still one of the best ways to facilitate a heart-racing and mind-boggling party. Pick up one of the many murder mystery dinner kits out there and have your besties over for a night of thinking on your toes — to be fair, it's probably best to skip the booze for this idea anyway, for the sake of your mental acuity.
