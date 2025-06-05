Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have called it quits. The couple was first linked at the end of 2017, and have been the subject of both breakup and engagement rumors ever since. After Dakota denied rumors last summer that the relationship had come to an end, with her rep telling Page Six the breakup rumor was "not true"and the couple was "happily together," it appears the relationship has come to an end.

Here's what we know about Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's breakup after their 8-year relationship.

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's breakup "feels final." Multiple sources told People on June 4 that Coldplay's Chris Martin and Materialists' Dakota Johnson had officially called off their relationship after some back and forth over the last 8 years. "It feels final this time," one source said. As previously mentioned, the alleged on-again-off-again nature of their relationship included both engagement rumors and breakup rumors. The couple "got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married," according to a People source, while another explained "they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."

Dakota Johnson is notoriously private about her IRL relationships (good for her), but the actress did spill on filming her new rom-com Materialists with Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. "They're both big idiots and I love them," she exclusively told Brit + Co at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Daddio. After Materialists hits theaters June 13, we'll also see Dakota in Colleen Hoover's Verity — and behind the camera in her first directorial role! The world is this gal's oyster and we can't wait to see what she does next.

