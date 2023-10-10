The Latest "Dancing With The Stars" Season 32 News — And Its Shocking Eliminations!
Dancing with the Stars has all the ingredients needed for a captivating show. With lots of celebrities, tough competition, and dancing skills being put to the test, it's no surprise the show has remained a part of pop culture for 32 seasons. As the latest season continues, it's clear that Dancing with the Stars hasn't lost what's made it so popular to begin with.
With shocking eliminations, huge celebs, and jaw-dropping dances, here's everything you need to know about what happened so far in Dancing with the Stars season 32 (and what's to come!)
Who's Took Their Stardom To The Dance Floor This Season?
The dancing is great and all but, arguably, the best part of Dancing with the Stars is the celebrity contestants and their partners.
Here's the rundown on who's been dancing with who this season:
- Jamie Lynn Spears with Alan Bersten
- Alyson Hannigan with Sasha Farber
- Mauricio Umansky with Emma Slater
- Harry Jowsey with Rylee Arnold
- Tyson Beckford with Jenna Johnson
- Xochitl Gomez with Val Chmerkovskiy
- Charity Lawson with Artem Chigvintsev
- Mira Sorvino with Gleb Savchenko
- Lele Pons with Brandon Armstrong
- Adrian Peterson with Britt Stewart
- Barry Williams with Peta Murgatroyd
- Jason Mraz with Daniella Karagach
- Matt Walsh with Koko Iwasaki
- Ariana Madix with Pasha Pashkov
Which Duos Have Packed Their Bags & Gone Home?
Image via ABC
Mauricio Umansky and Matt Walsh and their respective partners found themselves in the bottom two the first week. Once the votes were counted, it was revealed that Walsh and Iwasaki would not be dancing another day.
The second episode of the show, of course, saw another elimination. Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten had to pack their bags and say goodbye to the dance floor after their Latin routine failed to impress the judges. Spears was one of the most anticipated celebs to join the show this season, so it was a shock to see her get eliminated so quickly.
Fan-Favorite Performances So Far
Just like eliminations are inevitable when it comes to Dancing with the Stars, so are dances and duos that get everyone talking. So far this season, those include Marvel Star Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy's dance to Camila Cabello's "Don't Go Yet" and singer Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach's rumba. Both of these dances earned an impressive 24/30 score.
What's To Come?
The dancing drama has only just begun! Tonight, there will be a new episode that is sure to boast a number of exceptional dances with the theme being "Motown Night".
DWTS pro, Peta Murgatroyd, also dropped a bomb about a very timely themed night that many viewers are beyond thrilled about. Considering how many headlines our favorite blonde superstar has been making, it's no surprise that the dancers will be "shaking it off" this season during a Taylor Swift-themed week.
The Drama Surround This Season - Explained
Image via ABC
Shortly after Ariana ended things with her former boyfriend of a decade, Tom Sandoval, over his months-long affair with VPR costar and Ariana’s BFF Raquel Leviss, rumors of her alleged casting in Season 32 dancing competition show caught fire (and spread like crazy). Months of speculation were confirmed thanks to Good Morning America, and saying we were stoked would be an understatement.
Despite all the drama in her personal life, she's been killing it on the show. I think Derek said it best: "Goodbye to the drama, and hello to the dance floor!"
