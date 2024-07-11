8 Best Dandruff Shampoos To Save Your Itchy Scalp, According To Experts
No matter the reason, dealing with an itching or flaky scalp from dandruff is never fun. It's especially frustrating when that itching and flaky scalp just won't go away — trust me girl, I've been there! And while it is super annoying to deal with, it's also totally treatable! Instead of struggling, the right dandruff shampoo can save the day.
I talked to William Whatley (celebrity stylist), Dr. Ross Kopelman (hair restoration expert), and Olivia Bae (founder of Perseve) to hear what shampoos were actually worth it when it came to those pesky, flaky scalps. So keep reading to hear all the great expert recommendations for the best dandruff shampoos to use right now!
Amazon
Perseve Shampoo
Olivia Bae, hair expert and cofounder of Perseve, recommends this shampoo from her own brand since the it was specifically created to target dandruff. The formula was designed with flaky and itching scalps, in mind so this one is a great option at a very cheap price point as well! Bonus: It's cruelty free AND Ph-balanced! Grab this one for $11 right now on Amazon!
Amazon
Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
This one was recommend by one of our frequent hair experts, Dr. Ross Kopelman, a hair expert and transplant surgeon. He says that it's great because it contains ketoconazole, explaining that it's very effective in treating and preventing dandruff! According to Dr. Kopelman, it helps to control the fungus that is causing your dandruff or flaky scalp. We love to hear that!
Amazon
Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Shampoo
Another great recommendation from Dr. Kopelman, but this time he says that he recommends it because of its selenium sulfide — an ingredient that's great for maintaining control in your hair. It manages the dandruff to prevent it from getting worse, and will also provide serious relief for any itchiness or irritation on your scalp that you've been dealing with! Dr. Kopelman also says this is a really reputable brand, so you can trust their products!
Amazon
Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo
I've heard great things about this shampoo because of the coal tar extract in it. Did you know that this ingredient actually helps to slow down the skin cell turnover process and reduce flaking? Well, it does according to Dr. Kopelman. Slowing down the skin cell turnover process will prevent your hair from producing those irritating flakes that seem to recur in your hair constantly! Definitely grab this amazing dandruff shampoo!
Scruples
Scruples Clearet Dandruff Shampoo
This deodorizing and dandruff-clearing shampoo was created byWilliam Whatley, who says that it was formulated to be on the acidic side in order for it to be better for your scalp and for your hair. The most important part? It contains pyrithione zinc, an antibacterial which will control your dandruff symptoms without completely detoxing your hair of it's natural oils. Whatley also says that it helps deodorize the scalp in the hair to remove any kind of odor that dandruff or environmental elements give off! BRB adding to cart right now!
Amazon
Jason Dandruff Relief Treatment Shampoo
I sure do love a bargain find! This one is only $10 on Amazon right now, so I'd say it's a need! It's a convenient 2-in-1 shampoo and condoner both made to treat dandruff, or flakey scalps! This product is great for it's sulfur and salicylic acid, which is an amazing natural, yet effective treatment for dandruff.
Amazon
Selsun Blue Medicated Shampoo
When Dr. Kopelman told me about this shampoo — and it ended up being $7 — I immediately knew I needed it! This has to be one of the best deals for a shampoo I've seen. It's great for trying to eliminate dandruff, as well as soothing any irritation that was caused by it! Dr. Kopelman says that the reason it is so effective is because it contains selenium sulfide, which is effective in managing dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis!
Amazon
TeaTree Special Shampoo
This product is consistently a #1 favorite on Amazon with its over 57,000 reviews, so I obvi had to add it to our list. What's special about this product is its incredibly deep cleanse for your scalp. It will really refresh and revitalize it, so you don't have to worry about the flakiness or bacteria any longer. Sign me up for this popular product!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved fashion picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Claire Craig
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.