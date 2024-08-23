The 8 Best Drugstore Shampoos To Bring Your Hair Back To Life, According To Experts
The struggle can be real to find hair products that work well, don't damage your hair, and don't break the bank. It seems that women's products — shampoos included — are getting increasingly more expensive, and so many brands justify their exorbitant price tag by saying that their products are the only one that really work. Meanwhile, all I want is for my hair to be healthy and clean!
Well, I consulted with hair expert, Terri Rehkopf of Ippodaro Natural Salon, to get the lowdown on drugstore shampoos that really do work, and won't cost a fortune! These products are just as good as the other name brands, so grab these to help grow your beautiful mane.
Amazon
Native Moisturizing Shampoo
Rhekopf says that Native is a wonderful hair care brand that's affordable, and it gets extra bonus points because it keeps your hair shiny and soft. This shampoo and conditioner set comes out to be $20 — meaning the shampoo is only $10! That's a great deal for the amount of product that's these 16.5 oz bottles as well. Definitely adding this to my "must try" list.
Amazon
Avalon Organics Biotin Shampoo
If you're looking for a good thickening shampoo and conditioner that's crafted with cleaner ingredients, then Rhekopf says that this is just the product for you. All the ingredients are NSF-certified organic, plus there aren't GMOs! The ingredients include, biotin b-complex biotin, saw palmetto, quinoa protein, and vitamin e.
Amazon
Function of Beauty Curly Hair Shampoo & Conditioner
All my curly-haired girlies, listen up! We've got an extremely affordable and amazing shampoo and conditioner set that will make your curls look luscious and luxurious. This pair combines ingredients like chia extract and shea butter to give you that healthy, bouncy hair you love. The great part is, you can get it on Amazon for only $20. I love this brand, mainly because it's affordable, but also because it's clean and environmentally conscious.
Amazon
Monday Hair Care Set
You can't beat the price on these bad boys. I love this brand, which is a Target and Amazon bestseller. The bottles are so large, and always end up lasting me for months. They also happen to be SLS-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free, so you're not only saving some money by not buying an expensive brand, but also treating your hair right by not using harsh ingredients!
Amazon
Pantene Daily Moisture
There's a reason this shampoo has as many reviews as it does...it's just that good! It's an ultra-hydrating shampoo with nutrients, antioxidants, and vitamins that will give your hair a much needed boost in moisture! I especially love this one because I have a lot of hair, and going through shampoo as much as I do can get expensive. That makes finding cheaper shampoos like this that actually WORK that much more important so I don't break the bank.
Amazon
Paul Mitchell Shampoo
This shampoo is such a good option for a clarifying and removing buildup in your hair. I like to use this one every so often to help get rid of the product in my hair that adds up from day-to-day. It's a super cheap option at only $14, and the lemon scent is just divine. Another cheap find for the win!
Amazon
Redken Soft Shampoo
If you're anything like me, and you're dealing with dry or brittle hair from excessive heat, then this shampoo will save the day. It has a rich, moisture-infused formula that helps get rid of any split ends and soothe any damage made from heat. With over 20,000 reviews, that tells me that this is going to be a new fave for me, no doubt.
Amazon
Kristin Ess Purple Shampoo
Attention all blonde ladies! This purple shampoo will save your blonde hair, while also being extremely affordable. While I don't have blonde hair, I have tried multiple other products from Kristin Ess, and loved each one. They helped to moisturize my hair on a budget, and will definitely be a product I return to time and time again.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Marielle Clark
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.