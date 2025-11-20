If your everyday outfits are starting to feel a little too predictable, it’s time to take some notes from the wonderful world of trending fashion and finally track down your perfect pair of dark wash jeans. They just might be the wardrobe reset you need, especially since they add that grown-up vibe to any 'fit (unlike lighter color washes would). Even your most casual t-shirts, sweaters, and sneakers will look effortlessly put-together when you throw on a pair of dark wash jeans.

We’ve rounded up our five favorite pairs of dark wash jeans that’ll instantly elevate your looks. Shop them below!

Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans Barrel jeans definitely read 'cool girl' on their own, but a darker wash makes them even cooler. Dark wash jeans have such a subtle timelessness to them, so even your most casual ensembles will look chic. The best part about this particular pair is you'll look chic and simultaneously comfy since they're quite roomy with a looser fit.

Madewell Madewell The Vintage Flare Jean Madewell has totally mastered the art of the tailored jean, and this dark wash pair is the perfect example of how denim can still look polished. They're more snug on the hips and knees before flaring out just a bit at the bottom. If you're looking for dark wash jeans with a vintage vibe (to really tie the coloration together), look no further than these. Madewell offers this pair in regular, tall, and petite sizing so you can find your perfect fit.

Hollister Hollister Low-Rise Dark Wash Baggy Jeans Why bother with restrictive waistlines when you can rock these low-rise jeans with way more ease? What we love the most about this Hollister pair is they fit loosely (and feel like sweatpants, TBH) while still flattering the bod. They flaunt a slight flared leg, but it's not over-the-top. Beyond this sophisticated dark wash, you can also find them in light, medium, white, and black colors, some with various embroidered patterns, if you want a more playful pair. We also quite appreciate the wide size range of 000-20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean These somewhat-stretchy jeans are fairly basic, but it's their clean detailing that make them stand out no matter how you style them. They are fitted through the hip and knee with a very slight, vintage-inspired flare along the rest of the legs. Overall, their relaxed silhouette is super easy to dress up or down. Major points for versatility! What's more is they're available in Abercrombie & Fitch's Curve Love sizing that accounts for extra room in the hips and thighs to flatter curvy body types (if you know the struggle, you know the struggle).

Nordstrom Frame Long Le Slim Palazzo High Waist Wide Leg Jeans This similar just has a wider leg, which sets them apart stylistically. They don't require any break-in time since they arrive super soft and stretchy, yet still structured. The high waist adds even more '70s influence. We'd wear these with a tastefully cropped top, boots, and a retro jacket.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.