Denim is so very choose-your-own-adventure these days. From big, baggy shapes to skinny silhouettes (throwback!), the latest and greatest denim trend that’s buzzing around is none other than bootcut jeans.

Contrary to my previously-held opinion that I should absolutely leave bootcut jeans in my middle school days, my mind changed quite quickly after a slew of social media influence (hello, ‘fit pics), and of course, Kendrick Lamar’s fashionable Super Bowl 2025 halftime performance.

In fact, Google searches for “bootcut jeans” surged not even 24 hours after Kendrick took center stage. His Celine jeans boasted some dramatically wide ankles, obviously hinting toward bootcut or even full-on flare jeans.

Like ‘em or not, bootcut jeans are coming back. They look oh-so stylish worn with boots and ballet flats alike – forget the wacky outfits of your youth.

There’s a pair of bootcut jeans out there for everyone. Here are the 10 chicest pairs to inspire your 2025 outfits!

Free People Levi's Wedgie Boot Jeans Levi's is a staple brand when it comes to any kind of jean, but these bootcut jeans with a bit of a hiked-up ankle are – dare I say? – perfect. The extra space allows you to show off your favorite shoes, from kitten heels to cowgirl boots.

Madewell Madewell Relaxed Bootcut Jeans You truly cannot go wrong with a medium wash. Plus, this pair comes with a relaxed feel: per Madewell, they're "rigid with a touch of stretch."

J.Crew J.Crew High-Rise Bootcut Jeans As much of a medium wash girly I am, I'm also a huge fan of a good ol' dark wash. It gives your pair a subtle vintage vibe, which will always be easy to wear with other garments. This J.Crew number also features an ultra-stretchy material that comfortably forms to your figure!

Quince Quince Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans Bootcut + high rise = the most flattering pair of jeans you'll ever own.

Free People We The Free Flora Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans With a cozy low rise and some playful seaming along the legs, the magic of these bootcut jeans lies in all the details. You can shop 'em in 3 more washes, which range from light blue to worn-in black.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch We The Free Flora Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans I love the idea of pairing this super light pair of bootcut jeans with black boots, a black top, and a black leather jacket. It's a simple outfit formula with a very stylish (and not to mention comfy!) payoff.

Anthropologie Rag & Bone Peyton Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans If a mid-rise is where your heart lies, you'll swiftly fall in love with this bootcut number from Rag & Bone.

Free People We The Free Holly Bootcut Jeans With more of a loose fit, these Free People jeans are ideal for days off and lazy weekends. The non-stretch denim screams vintage influence, so they'd look stunning with some other thrifted items, from graphic tees to bags!

Nordstrom 1822 Denim Butter Tall High Waist Slim Bootcut Jeans Fashioned for those with taller frames, these bootcut jeans fit just right and land a little below the ankles.

Anthropologie Paige Petite Laurel Canyon High-Rise Bootcut Jeans If you're more on the petite side, these bootcut jeans are specially designed to flatter and fit you to a tee with a slightly-stretchy material and a nice high-rise waistline.

