Love It Or Hate It, Skinny Jeans Are Back – 10 Pairs That’ll Convince You They’re Cute
When it comes to denim trends, skinny jeans are making a surprising comeback in 2025. Though I think they’re a bit far from my personal style (and way too constricting for my body), I totally admire how other fashion fans have been styling skinny jeans lately.Skinny jeans look insanely chic when you wear ‘em tucked into some tall boots. I’ve also seen instances of a skinny jean-ballet flat combo, which feels undeniably twee, a whimsical aesthetic style that’s risen in popularity over the years. No matter how you style them, the skinny jeans trend is for you as long as it incites confidence in your outfits and attitude!
Here are 10 pairs of actually cute skinny jeans to convince you to hop on the bandwagon this year!
Anthropologie
Joe's Jeans Charlie High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Dark wash jeans will never not be cool. These skinny jeans hug the legs tight so you can layer up with boots if you please!
Madewell
Madewell 10" High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Sometimes a high rise is just what you need to feel put together. This skinny yet stretchy pair from Madewell has a whole 10 inches that hits high on your waistline.
Nordstrom
Paige Gemma Skinny Jeans
I adore how these "stretch-kissed" skinny jeans don't totally taper off at the ankle, which can be a little off-putting for your proportions. Instead, the cuffs leave ample room for a more natural styling.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch absolutely kills the jeans game, so it's not a huge surprise to me that their skinny jeans are speaking to my personal style! This pair's medium wash will easily wear with just about anything you want to put on, plus I love the look of 'em with some slingback flats as pictured!
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Super-Skinny Jeans
You can never go wrong with a super skinny fit paired with a considerably high waistline. The higher waist on this fitted Old Navy pair will instantly flatter your figure!
Free People
We The Free Coco Slim Jeans
The more and more I see skinny jeans worn with tall black boots, the more and more I wanna wear 'em. This Free People pair even has some unique seam work at the front to help your looks stand out!
DUER
DUER Performance Denim Mid Rise Slim Straight Jeans
Impressively stretchy, these skinny jeans flaunt a "waist-hugging" mid-rise that helps sculpt your bod in only the best ways. These also have that looser fit around the ankle for a more natural effect.
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Cate Ankle Skinny Jeans
I'm in love with this dark wash – it'll work well with any and all neutral colors or brighter tones if you tend to wear those more.
Nordstrom
AG Mari Mid Rise Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Instead of fitting super tight like a literal glove (except... on your legs), these mid-rise jeans have more of a 'slim' silhouette. It still gives the look of skinny jeans without being overly restricting – score!
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans
These full-length skinny jeans are crafted from a stretchy denim fabric that mimics 100% denim so stylishly. They've still got all the classic details you'd expect from some jeans, including a 5-pocket design and a zippered and buttoned front closure.
