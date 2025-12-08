The Most Exciting Golden Globe Nominations Everyone Is Talking About

The Golden Globe nominations for 2026 are here, and they're kicking off the most wonderful time of the year: Awards Show season! Before long, it'll be time for the Oscars, the Grammys, the SAG Awards, and the Emmys, celebrating all our favorite artists all year long. But up first, the Golden Globes are celebrating all our favorite movies and TV shows.

There are plenty of well-earned nominations (Sinners! Only Murders in the Building! Wicked!) but I did notice a few notable titles left off the list. I was hoping for a screenplay nomination for Eternity, or literally anything for The Gilded Age, both of which were snubbed. But enough of my yapping — let's get into the nominations already.

Keep reading for all the 2026 Golden Globe nominations.

Warner Bros. Pictures Best Picture – Musical or Comedy Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another Best Picture – Drama Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners Best Picture – Animated Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2 Best Director – Motion Picture Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler for Sinners

Guillermo del Toro for Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi for It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao for Hamnet

Universal Pictures Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Benicio Del Toro for One Battle After Another

Paul Mescal for Hamnet

Sean Penn for One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler for Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Emily Blunt for The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande for Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan for Weapons

Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun for No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons for Bugonia Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried for The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone for Bugonia Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Joel Edgerton for Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac for Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan for Sinners

Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Jessie Buckley for Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence for Die My Love

Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts for After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson for Hedda

Eva Victor for Sorry, Baby

Universal Pictures Best Original Song – Motion Picture “Dream as One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash

“I Lied to You” from Sinners

“No Place Like Home” from Wicked: For Good

“The Girl in the Bubble from Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams Best Original Score – Motion Picture Frankenstein by Alexandre Desplat

One Battle After Another by Jonny Greenwood

Sirāt by Kangding Ray

Hamnet by Max Richter

F1 by Hans Zimmer Best Screenplay – Motion Picture One Battle After Another by Paul Thomas Anderson

Marty Supreme by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sinners by Ryan Coogler

It Was Just an Accident by Jafar Panahi

Sentimental Value by Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier

Hamnet by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice Of Hind Rajab Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2 Best Podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

Apple TV+ Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio Best Television Series – Drama The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Adolesence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

The Girlfriend Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television Owen Cooper in Adolescence

Billy Crudup in The Morning Show

Walton Goggins in The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman in Severance

Ashley Walters in Adolescence Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television Carrie Coon in The White Lotus

Erin Doherty in Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder in Hacks

Catherine O’Hara in The Studio

Parker Posey in The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus

Netflix Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television Jacob Elordi in The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Stephen Graham in Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam in Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law in Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys in The Beast in Me Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television Claire Danes in The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones in Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried in Long Bright River

Sarah Snook in All Her Fault

Michelle Williams in Dying for Sex

Robin Wright in The Girlfriend Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell in Chad Powers

Seth Rogen in The Studio

Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri in The Bear

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday

Jean Smart in Hacks Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama Sterling K. Brown in Paradise

Diego Luna in Andor

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo in Task

Adam Scott in Severance

Noah Wyle in The Pitt Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama Kathy Bates in Matlock

Helen Mirren in MobLand

Bella Ramsay in The Last of Us

Keri Russell in The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn in Pluribus Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television Bill Maher for Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Kevin Hart for Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani for Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais for Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman for Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Stay tuned for all the Golden Globe winners, and all the other awards shows coming your way!