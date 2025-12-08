Did your favorite get snubbed?
The Most Exciting Golden Globe Nominations Everyone Is Talking About
The Golden Globe nominations for 2026 are here, and they're kicking off the most wonderful time of the year: Awards Show season! Before long, it'll be time for the Oscars, the Grammys, the SAG Awards, and the Emmys, celebrating all our favorite artists all year long. But up first, the Golden Globes are celebrating all our favorite movies and TV shows.
There are plenty of well-earned nominations (Sinners! Only Murders in the Building! Wicked!) but I did notice a few notable titles left off the list. I was hoping for a screenplay nomination for Eternity, or literally anything for The Gilded Age, both of which were snubbed. But enough of my yapping — let's get into the nominations already.
Keep reading for all the 2026 Golden Globe nominations.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Best Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Best Picture – Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Picture – Animated
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler for Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro for Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi for It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao for Hamnet
Universal Pictures
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Benicio Del Toro for One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal for Hamnet
- Sean Penn for One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler for Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt for The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande for Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan for Weapons
- Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme
- George Clooney for Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun for No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons for Bugonia
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried for The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone for Bugonia
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Joel Edgerton for Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac for Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan for Sinners
- Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessie Buckley for Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence for Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts for After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson for Hedda
- Eva Victor for Sorry, Baby
Universal Pictures
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Dream as One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied to You” from Sinners
- “No Place Like Home” from Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl in the Bubble from Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Frankenstein by Alexandre Desplat
- Sinners by Ludwig Göransson
- One Battle After Another by Jonny Greenwood
- Sirāt by Kangding Ray
- Hamnet by Max Richter
- F1 by Hans Zimmer
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- One Battle After Another by Paul Thomas Anderson
- Marty Supreme by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- Sinners by Ryan Coogler
- It Was Just an Accident by Jafar Panahi
- Sentimental Value by Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier
- Hamnet by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- It Was Just an Accident
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice Of Hind Rajab
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best Podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Smartless
- Up First
Apple TV+
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Adolesence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying For Sex
- The Girlfriend
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television
- Owen Cooper in Adolescence
- Billy Crudup in The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins in The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman in Severance
- Ashley Walters in Adolescence
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television
- Carrie Coon in The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty in Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder in Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara in The Studio
- Parker Posey in The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus
Netflix
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jacob Elordi in The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti in Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham in Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam in Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law in Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys in The Beast in Me
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Claire Danes in The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones in Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried in Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook in All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams in Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright in The Girlfriend
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell in Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen in The Studio
- Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White in The Bear
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri in The Bear
- Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega in Wednesday
- Jean Smart in Hacks
Best Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Sterling K. Brown in Paradise
- Diego Luna in Andor
- Gary Oldman in Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo in Task
- Adam Scott in Severance
- Noah Wyle in The Pitt
Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Kathy Bates in Matlock
- Britt Lower in Severance
- Helen Mirren in MobLand
- Bella Ramsay in The Last of Us
- Keri Russell in The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn in Pluribus
Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television
- Bill Maher for Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein for Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart for Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani for Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais for Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman for Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
