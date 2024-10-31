Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Thanksgiving Finger Foods
Appetizers

25 Easy Thanksgiving Finger Foods For The Table

shaun white nina dobrev
Celebrity News

Shaun White Had To Reschedule His Proposal Twice To Surprise Nina Dobrev

cruel intentions prime video
Entertainment

Prime Video’s ‘Cruel Intentions’ Remake Will Be Your Fall TV Obsession

november tv shows
Entertainment

11 Binge-Worthy New November Shows We're Already Obsessed With

Gisele Bündchen pregnant
Celebrity News

Gisele Bündchen Pregnancy News "Stunned" Tom Brady: "Never Imagined"

zoë kravitz and channing tatum
Celebrity News

The One Reason Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum's Engagement "Fizzled"

'atmosphere' taylor jenkins reid
Entertainment

Here's When You Can Read Taylor Jenkins Reid's New Book 'Atmosphere'

Winter Coat Trends
Style Trends & Inspo

5 Winter Coat Trends For 2024 Everyone Should Try This Year

weekly horoscope october 27-november 2
Astrology

Your Horoscope Says 3 Lucky Signs Will Have A Magical Week

joe jonas and sophie turner
Celebrity News

Sophie Turner Finally Opens Up About Joe Jonas Divorce: “It Was Incredibly Sad”

ariana grande ethan slater
Celebrity News

Ethan Slater Finally Spoke On His Controversial Relationship With Ariana Grande

friendsgving recipes
Parties

19 Festive Activities To Try At Friendsgiving