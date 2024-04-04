Sparkle AND Save: Mejuri's Diamond Jewelry Is On Sale For A Limited Time!
Have you been looking for those perfect, staple diamond earrings? Or perhaps a fun, statement necklace? Maybe even a diamond band for an upcoming wedding? Well then I have the best news for you: Mejuri has 15% off all of their diamonds this week! Yeah, you read that correctly.
We've got you covered with anything you could need whether it be pearl diamond huggies, a simple diamond necklace, or an everyday gold diamond ring. These diamonds will only be on sale for a couple more days you better click "checkout" ASAP!
Pave Diamond Gold Ring
This diamond gold ring is listed at number one because it is oh-so-stunning! Made up of 14k solid gold and 181 single cut diamonds, this piece is sure to be a timeless investment you keep for years to come. It was originally $848, but it's now on sale for $721! That's over a hundred dollars off! You'll definitely want to grab this deal while you can.
Mini Baguette Diamond Necklace
This beautiful single baguette diamond necklace is sure to be a stunner! It's made of solid gold and a natural diamond. It says on their website, "14k gold will not oxidize or discolor, so you can wear your jewelry every day." Longlasting and on sale; we love the sound of that!
Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet
This lab grown diamond tennis bracelet comes in both gold and silver so you have the option of either for a different look. It's definitely an investment but if you were looking for an authentic diamond tennis bracelet to last you forever then this is it! And it's 15% off with a discount of $300 off its original price.
Pave Diamond Croissant Ring
Can you say, "oui oui yes please"? This croissant ring is french perfection! This dome ring is the perfect accent to your ring collection and would look phenomenal with a thin ring stack to go with it.
Large Pave Diamond Round Necklace
Diamond encrusted necklace anyone? It's a stunning piece perfect for everyday. I love jewelry you don't have to worry about turning if you leave it on in the shower and this is one of those pieces made of 14k gold! Available in gold and silver.
Boyfriend Bold Bar Bracelet
I adore this bar bracelet with its chunky chain links. I think it would look great paired with a bracelet stack of other mixed metals. This one is also $70 off right now at only $424 — originally $498.
Zodiac Charm Necklace
Want something that commemorates your zodiac while also happening to be the perfect, quirky statement necklace? This necklace has diamonds and is made of solid gold so it won't wear or show any signs of discoloration.
Lab Grown Diamond Stud 0.5
A much needed diamond stud will stay in your jewelry box forever! These lab grown diamond studs are an everyday piece and worth the investment. These hardly ever go on sale so take the discount now!
Diamond Eternity Band
Looking for a wedding band for an upcoming ceremony? Or perhaps looking for a beautiful diamond gift for yourself? This eternity band is beautiful and classic, with diamonds encircling the band and coming in gold or silver. It's the perfect piece to pair with your engagement ring, or even a stack of other rings.
Pave Diamond Soft Charlotte Ring
This might be one of the coolest pieces we have on this lift. The Soft Charlotte Pave ring has single cut diamonds encrusting the shape periodically. It's so interesting and almost vintage-inspired. Adorable!
Linked Diamond Necklace
I love this necklace as a classic twist on a simple stud necklace. I love the intertwining rings and think this would look so cute with a tennis necklace stack. Definitely a classic and listed at $424 off on $498!
Toi et Moi Diamond Ring
Ranking number 1 on my own personal wishlist, I think this discount toi et moi ring is TOO cute! It's got a chunky, funky feel that gives your outfit a little more flair — the perfect statement piece in your jewelry collection.
Pave Diamond Pearl Huggies
If you're looking for something classy and cute, then we have the perfect pearl huggies for you! These are only $326 and made of 14k gold with stunning pearls and natural diamonds. Grab your best little black dress and some heels, and you'll be tres chic!
