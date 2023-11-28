20 Luxurious Pieces Of Gold Jewelry That Dazzle And Delight
There are plenty of ways to feel fancy – for me, hot bubble baths and homemade espresso martinis do the trick – but gold jewelry is arguably the #1 accessory to truly bring forth those feelings of elegance. Gold jewelry pieces are the epitome of fancy, and I'd say that the pieces below are not just jewelry, but rather individual expressions of personal style. From gleaming bracelets that gracefully adorn your wrist to opulent rings, hoop earrings, and dainty necklaces, see the cutest gold jewelry for accessorizing each and every look!
Gold Earrings
Lauren Ralph Lauren Imitation Pearl Charm Hoop Earrings
These little hoops go beyond your traditional circular shape, joined by a darling pearl detail for extra charm.
Bony Levy 14K Gold Knot Stud Earrings
Tie the knot with this intertwined design that will work well when you want to make a subdued statement.
Monica Vinader Star Single Stud Earring
This starry stud is *such* a playful way to step up your gold jewelry game.
Lana Laser Kite Chain Linear Drop Earrings
These drop earrings will stun on your next night out. Slip into a sophisticated dress and heels, and you're set.
Bony Levy 14K Gold Hoop Earrings
Everyone has that basic pair of earrings that they wear almost every single day. Let this simple gold one become your next go-to style!
Gold Necklaces
Deux Lions Jewelry Golden Ayla Necklace
This unique gold pendant will have everyone turning heads. Layer it with even more gold jewelry for an elegant effect.
Tory Burch Good Luck Chain Necklace
This simple chain necklace gets the Tory Burch brand treatment, making for a more visually interesting design.
Kate Spade New York Cubic Zirconia Initial Heart Locket Necklace
You gotta love a monogram!
Kenneth Jay Lane Gold Link Necklace
This chunky necklace takes out all other chunky necklaces. It makes a statement on its own, so you'd want to pair it with a lower-cut neckline to let it truly shine.
Zoë Chicco Turquoise Pendant Necklace
Throw some color in your gold for a youthful appeal, starting with this adorable turquoise piece!
Gold Rings
Nadri Omega Flex Ring
This vintage-inspired ring flaunts a oh-so shiny gem for the days you want to feel fancy.
Brook and York Liv Rope Stacking Ring
Having a few stacking rings on-hand (literally) will enhance your look in no time.
OMA The Label Women's Phoenix 18K Gold-Plated Brass Plain Ring
Think of this style as a two-in-one. The design may be simple, but you'll fall in love with it once it's sitting on your finger.
Ana Luisa Gold Twist Ring in Rope Slim
This 'twist' ring channels the popular gold jewelry pieces of the 90s, so if nostalgia is kinda your whole thing, you need this piece.
Breda x Dalmata Ring Watch
Anyone have the time? Now you do, thanks to this stunning gold watch ring.
Gold Bracelets
BaubleBar Pisa Set of 3 Stretch Bracelets
This trio of gold bracelets makes accessorizing easy. Each piece has differing beadwork for creating some variety in your arm candy.
LAGOS Signature Caviar Link Bracelet
This barely-there bracelet still stands out, thanks to the varied textures and link sizes. It closes easily with a large clasp.
Bony Levy 14K Gold Personalized Charm Bracelet
Wear your initial or one of someone you hold dear. Whatever letter, this simple gold jewelry piece will be a mainstay in your outfit rotation.
Jordan Blue 14k Gold Filled 2.9 mm Figaro Chain Bracelet
This chain bracelet is an absolute classic. You can't go wrong with wearing it alongside any casual or formal 'fit.
Tory Burch Eleanor Hinged Cuff
Show off this branded band when you want a boost of opulence!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Lead image via Ana Luisa.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.