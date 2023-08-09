14 Gold Hoop Earrings For Seamless Accessorizing, No Matter The Season
Gold hoop earrings are the basic jewelry piece you need in your life. They're easy to wear, easy to pair (they stun with a white midi dress), and always work to make a statement. Convinced yet? If you're *already* riding the gold hoop hype wave, it might just be time for a new, shiny pair – since you wear them so often. 😉 These 14 darling pairs of earrings make excellent candidates for stepping up your accessory game or having a wardrobe staple on-hand when you need it most.
Emma Pills Capri Hoops ($79)
The braided detail on these hoops make them anything but boring.
Ana Luisa Paris Hoop Earrings ($75)
Opt for these twisted hoops that emulate the best vintage jewelry looks!
Monday Monarch Harper Small Hoops ($35, was $50)
These tiny gold hoop earrings close in the back for a more secure wear throughout the day.
PAVOI Chunky Hoops ($15)
Chunky hoops work with any outfit you put together. These affordable ones are a wardrobe must-have.
Maison Miru Bold Halo Oval Hoop Earrings ($95)
The oval shape on these earrings give your ensemble an off-beat look, sure to turn heads.
Windsor Stunning Sparkle Large Hoop Earrings ($11)
These sparkly hoops are a night out's BFF. They're light on the lobes and will catch a little twinkle here and there!
Baublebar Gracie Gold Earrings ($88)
These big gold hoop earrings emulate the shape of a teardrop, bringing some fun visual interest to your lobes!
Catbird Flying Saucer Single Hoop ($118)
We love Catbird so much already, we're ready to stock up in all of the basic jewelry pieces – tiny gold hoop earrings included.
A New Day Multi Stone Hoop Earrings ($10)
For the color lovers, these stone hoops from A New Day will add a rustic vibe to your jewelry look.
Madewell Delicate Collection Demi-Fine Double Hoop Earrings ($48)
Sometimes less is more, and these dainty gold hoops that play with negative space *definitely* make a statement.
Mejuri Dôme Hoops ($78)
These hoops come in the most attractive shape – one that can pair super well with any outfit!
Chunky Hold Hoop Earrings Set ($17, was $30 / 6 pairs)
One pair can be hard to pick. That's why you need this set of gold hoop earrings to choose from for practically *any* fashion you're feeling.
Uncommon James Vine Hoop Earrings ($62)
These hoops are giving Greek goddess. They're the ultimate pair to sport with flowy dresses or dreamy tops!
Ana Luisa Frida Hoops ($55)
Made (literally) with a little charm, these small hooped earrings from Ana Luisa have a delicate feminine vibe.
