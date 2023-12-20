45 Gorgeous Pieces Of Silver Jewelry That'll Make All Your Winter Outfits Shine
You may be bundled up in every sweater and coat you can get your hands on this season, but that doesn't mean your winter style can't be fun. IMO, this is the perfect time to go haywire with metallics by rocking all the best metallic styles you can stand. Whether you're you're rocking silver heels, or looking to start small with some silver jewelry, this trend is definitely one to get into. Here are 45 pieces of silver jewelry you can get right now!
Silver Necklaces
Anthropologie Sparkling Tennis Necklace
This sparkling tennis necklace proves that silver jewelry is far from basic.
Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace
All you need is a simple knit sweater and a pair of bootcut jeans to complement this silver pendant necklace.
Anthropologie Double Layer Herringbone Necklace
Herringbone necklaces are a classic staple that works with all holiday outfits.
Mejuri 5mm Curb Chain Necklace
This necklace from Mejuri is perfect for layering, but it's bold enough to make a statement on its own.
Pendant Zodiaco Sagittarius
Show off your star sign with this sweet, simple zodiac necklace.
Brilliant Earth Zodiac Engravable Tag Pendant
Looking for something similar, but just different enough from the round zodiac pendant? Look no further than this adorable zodiac tag necklace.
Anthropologie Book Locket Necklace
Book lovers need thoughtful gifts they can appreciate — like this book locket necklace.
Gorjana Compass Coin Necklace
Let this Gorjana Compass Coin Necklace guide you to your best look yet.
Brilliant Earth Mountain Range Diamond Pendant
Love the great outdoors? Show off your natural passions in style with this pendant.
Silver Earrings
Baublebar Reagan Earrings
Take a break from crystal drop earrings and sport Baublebar's embellished version instead. Trust me — you'll love the effect statement silver jewelry has on your confidence.
Mejuri Pressed Flower Two-Tone Large Stud Earrings
Wearing silver doesn't mean you can't mix metals. These two-toned earrings let you play around with your accompanying accessories!
Brilliant Earth Moon Stud Earrings
Simple and chic, these moon studs go perfectly with any look.
Alexis Bittar Crumpled Silver Small Post Earrings
But, there's also power found in wearing small silver post earrings.
SHASHI Estelle Earrings
Just when you thought silver jewelry couldn't get bolder, these crystal drop earrings showed up on the scene.
Brilliant Earth Cultured Pearl Threader Earrings
Threader earrings give all the goodness of a drop earring with all the contemporary chicness.
Jenny Bird Florence Earrings
Hoop earrings are the easiest way to add an extra dose of 'oomph' to your OOTD. Besides, the polished silver will give your ears a bit of shine as you go to and from your intended destinations.
Gorjana Rose Huggies
Huggies are a great way to ease yourself into the world of hoop earrings.
Mejuri Charlotte Bold Huggies
If you want huggies that are a little more bold, well...it's literally in the name!
Baublebar Chiara Pavé Hoop Earrings
Go all out with these silver tone earrings. Featuring glass stones, they're the perfect accessory for that in-office holiday party you've been invited to.
Gorjana Tanner Hoops
Absolutely loving these hammered hoops for a little extra texture.
Sif Jakobs Earrings Elisse Lungo Cinque
Elevate your silver jewelry stash by buying this stunning pair of drop earrings. They're exude opulence and will be the star of any holiday party you attend.
Jenny Bird Aurora Ball Stud Earrings
Inspired by the idea of flying saucers? I totally get it.
Madewell Puffy Heart Statement Earrings
Throw these silver heart earrings on when you're running errands. They'll elevate your winter cozy style in less than 30 seconds.
Sif Jakobs Earrings Livigno
Not a hoops girl? These circular Sif Jakobs earrings can blend in or standout, depending on how they're styled, so you get a similar effect.
Mejuri Pyra Medium Hoops
These hoops from Mejuri are perfectly classic with a modern twist. Love!
Silver Rings
David Yurman Cable Collectibles Stack Ring
Stack your silver jewelry on your fingers starting with David Yurman's collectibles ring.
Local Eclectic Moonstone Decco Ring
If some guy said your aura's moonstone just 'cause he was high, then this is the ring for you! 😉
Tory Burch Miller Stud Ring
Tory Burch's brand has become synoynmous with effortless style that has a unique twist.
Gorjana Parker Link Ring
Loving the chain look? The Parker Link Ring can really tie it all together for you!
Gucci Sterling Silver Trademark Heart Ring
If this piece of sterling silver jewelry makes you sing, "Gucci this. Gucci that," I won't judge you.
Mejuri Wave Ring
Take your typical silver ring and give it a (literal) twist!
Mejuri Croissant Dome Ring
Croissants are always a good option — even if you can't exactly eat this one. 😗
BEN ONI Cody Cuban Link Ring
This gender-neutral ring works for anyone. It's sleek and constructed into a stackable ring that features Cuban links. There's nothing sexier than that.
Ippolita Classico Hammered Statement Dome Ring
Don't want anything flashy on your finger? Rock this hammered dome ring.
Monica Vinader Riva Diamond Hoop Ring
Monica Vinader has cracked the silver jewelry code by creating a design that's simple and elegant.
Mejuri Oval Gemstone Signet Ring
This ring speaks for itself — simplicity is stunning elegance.
Silver Bracelets
Kendra Scott Addison Stretch Bracelet
If you're not already thinking about it, pair this bracelet with Kendra Scott's Elisa pendant necklace!
Sif Jakobs Bracelet Ellisse
Let this silver-tone, chunky chain bracelet sit pretty on your wrist!
Local Eclectic Chunky Stainless Steel Curb Chain Bracelet
If you wanna go bolder than the Sif Jakobs bracelet, then this is a great choice to stand out.
Gorjana Parker Link Bracelet
Looking for a less chunky link bracelet? And one that can match your Parker Ring, too? We got you. 😇
Anthropologie Assorted Chain Bracelets
The girlies need options...it's me. I definitely need options, so I'm eyeing this silver assorted chain bracelet set.
Silver Watches
BREDA Virgil Metal Watch
If it's time to replace your wristwatch, step your game up with this silver metal watch.
VANNA Claire Sandstone & Jade Watch
Having small wrists doesn't have to be a disadvantage. You can easily rock this dainty silver watch without worrying about it slipping down your wrist.
Versus Versace Colonne 45MM Two Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Why buy a regular watch when you can a two-tone one that doubles as a bracelet? It's a piece of silver jewelry that works smarter, not harder.
FOSSIL Stella Three-Hand Date Stainless Steel Watch
FOSSIL knows how to create lovely designs that stand the test of time — pun intended.
