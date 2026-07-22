Help! My Partner and I Have Completely Different Taste

Opposites attract, but merging two entirely different design aesthetics requires an expert (and maybe a therapist). Enter House of Honey, the acclaimed design studio celebrating its 20th anniversary with a completely redesigned website and a brand-new monthly interior design advice column: Dear Honey.

Think Dear Abby, but exclusively for interiors. Led by founder Tamara Kaye-Honey and her all-female design collective, the column offers practical, approachable advice for everything from making a small space feel bigger to finally settling those endless partner design disagreements.

To kick things off, Tamara is tackling one of the ultimate design dilemmas: What to do when you and your partner speak different living room love languages. Sigh...

Dear Honey, my partner and I have completely different taste. Help!

Michael P.H. Clifford Opposites attract... or so they say. Until it's time to choose a sofa. Let me guess: one of you loves clean lines; the other wants pattern, antiques, and a little drama. Sound familiar? The good news is... we've never believed the best homes begin with perfect agreement. In fact, we'd argue the opposite. The most memorable interiors, the ones with real depth, character, and a point of view, are often shaped by a little creative tension. Much like the best relationships... When people move in together, they tend to think they're combining furniture. In reality, they're bringing together two entirely different ways of feeling at home. Histories. The rituals they grew up with. The objects they couldn't bear to part with. The way one person unwinds after a long day while the other comes alive around a crowded dinner table. You're not simply deciding where the sofa goes... you're discovering what home means to each of you – and, eventually, what it will mean together.

Michael P.H. Clifford Do you spend Sundays cooking elaborate meals together? Do you host 12 friends at a moment's notice? Are you happiest surrounded by books, music, children, dogs, or beautifully orchestrated silence? Every relationship develops its own rhythm... and a home should reflect that rhythm before it reflects a trend. Perhaps designing a home is just another way of talking about love languages. Some people express care by setting the table...even on an ordinary Tuesday. Others by making coffee exactly the way you like it. Some collect recipes. Others collect frequent flyer miles. Some people need shelves filled with books; others need windows left gloriously unobstructed. None of these are decorating preferences; they're expressions of love – and of living. And once you begin to recognize them, the design decisions become surprisingly simple.

Michael P.H. Clifford Even our design 'attachment styles' have a way of revealing themselves. Some of us are anxious decorators... "What if we paint the trim pink and regret it forever?" Others lean decidedly avoidant. "Let's just leave the builder-grade light fixture for another decade..." Both reactions are understandable. Because both good relationships and good interiors ask the same thing of us: A willingness to be a little vulnerable. To trust another perspective. To risk making a choice that feels deeply personal. And perhaps to discover you like something you never expected to.

Michael P.H. Clifford After years of designing homes for couples, one thing has become abundantly clear. The projects that resonate most aren't the ones where everyone agrees. They're the ones where each person leaves having discovered something new - about the space, about their partner, and often about themselves...

Michael P.H. Clifford A beautiful home isn't the result of two people having identical taste. It's the result of two people becoming fluent in one another. Learning what feels like comfort. What feels like celebration. What feels like home. Because in the end... that's what every great relationship asks of us. And perhaps every great interior, too. And if you happen to need a translator... well, that's where we come in. ;)

What would you ask Honey? Ask at Dear Honey!