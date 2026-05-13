Get ready to tell everyone the story behind your nails this summer. As things heat up, the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic is officially phasing out in light of bold, colorful, and whimsical colors. Beyond eye-catching hues, you’ll want to bookmark designs that tastefully put wacky patterns into play and even incorporate stickers and gems so your hands will turn heads.

If you’re tired of the same old French tips, these 10 summer nail ideas are the conversation starters you’ve been waiting for.

Amazon Heyhae 'Sea You Glow' Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips Nail designs that put different colors and patterns on each finger are so cool for summer 2026. The fact that this sun-cured set features beachy details really seals the deal on your next mani, too.

Amazon ohora 'Butter Veil' Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips Solid shades can be chic, too. This butter yellow color is living rent-free in our minds RN.

Island Flowers When it comes to summer nail ideas, our minds don't necessarily go to shades of black, but this design uses the color beautifully. The contrasting flowers and gems make these oh-so whimsy-coded.

Amazon Chillhouse 'Same Time Tomorrow' Chill Tips These multicolored nails dotted with simple gem accents are so cool-girl approved. The fact that they're press-ons is wild, because they truly look like something you could get at a high-end salon.

Amazon Glamnetic 'MaDamn' Press On Nails You can't go wrong with a classic French tip. It's giving classy, plus it goes with absolutely everything.

Clashing (But Not) Multicolor We adore the idea of wearing a different color on each nail. Not only is it whimsical, it's also easy to do right at home with the nail polishes you already own. These nails in particular also add a super thin French tip using contrasting colors. Love.

Neon Croc These nails are simply so fierce. They're going to look iconic for a night out this summer.

Amazon Heyhae 'You're My Sunshine' Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips Your summer nails will be practically glowing with these gel nail strips. The subtle ombré effect adds visual interest without being too over-the-top.

Sunscreen Chic Yellow and blue are a classic combo for summertime. This nail design channels the season even more with delicate dots and sun bursts.

Embellished Tips Take your colorful French tips a step further by adding an array of rhinestone gems.

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