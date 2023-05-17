30 Anthropologie Home Finds To Spruce Up Your Space In Time For Summer
Summer soirée season is fast approaching, and whether you’re the hostess with the mostess or would rather do anything other than have your sister’s best friend’s baby shower in your home, you still want your house to look fabulous. Spice things up this season with 30 of our fave Anthropologie Home finds guaranteed to make any guest ask: “Where did you get that from?!”
Kitchen + Dining
Footed Teak Root Serving Board ($88)
Just IMAGINE how spectacular your cheese boards will look on this tray! You’ll be the talk of the neighborhood in no time.
Vita Shot Glass ($10)
Not only are these shot glasses functional, but they’re pretty darn cute too. Oh – and if you need a last minute gift, these are perfect.
Perfect Pair Dish Towel ($20)We love a good pun, so you know this is already in our carts. Plus, this gorgeous dish towel will bring the perfect pop of color to any room.
Textured Glass Tumbler ($18)Glassware is all the rage right now, and it’s a trend we’re totally on board with. Upgrade your basic glasses with these textured ones for a whole new drinking experience.
Saban Glass Hand Blown Fritsy Tumbler Glass ($65)
What did we just say about glassware being totally in? If you need a dash of color in your life, grab these glasses.
Home Decor
Melted Wall Art ($478)
OK I’ve gotta be honest — pink is my favorite color, so this piece instantly stood out to me. I may buy this myself to brighten up my walls.
O’Clock Sun Wall Art ($328)
This piece is perfect for just about anyone – whether you’re all about the bohemian look or are totally into mid-century. "Alexa, add to cart!"
Candlefish Eucalyptus, Sea Salt & Water Flowers Glass Candle ($48)
We can just SMELL the goodness from here. Take yourself to the beaches of Tulum with this amazing candle.
Tufted Maribelle Rug (starting at $98)
Our love for color can’t be contained, which is definitely reflected in this rug. Rugs are an amazing way to bring color and texture into your home, and this rug certainly stands out from the sea of beige.
Textured Luciana Lumbar Pillow ($118)
We love spicing up our furniture with colorful pillows, and this one is sure to fit right in.
Capri Blue Volcano Mercury Glass Jar Candle ($36)
Anthropologie’s Capri Blue Volcano scent is legendary. Grab this candle and bring Anthro into your home for the ultimate luxe experience.
The Swimming Pool in Photography ($55)
Everyone needs a good coffee table book. Prep your home for summer with this gorgeous photography book.
Lighting
Braided Water Hyacinth Lamp Shade (starting at $78)
Who knew lampshades could be so fun?! Add some personality to your lighting with this fun option.
Naomi Flush Mount ($198)
Flush mounts don’t have to be boring, either. Give your ceiling some TLC with a gorgeous new fixture.
Oona Sconce ($198)
Sconces aren’t loved as much as they should be. Perfect for bedrooms, living rooms and bathrooms, adorn your walls with these adorable sconces.
Luna Lamp Shade ($128)
We couldn’t leave this list without another lampshade. The metallic lining of this one is just too good to be true!
Bath
Riviera Bath Mat ($68)
Bring some life to your bathroom tile with a fun bath mat like this one.
Austen Towel Collection (starting at $38)
And that being said – don’t dry yourself off with old towels!
Magazine and Toilet Paper Holder ($108)
If you ever get bored on the toilet, here’s a simple (and chic) solution. Also, it doubles as a toilet paper holder, which is basically the best of both worlds.
Hand-Tufted Nicolette Bath Mat ($88)
This is quite possibly the cutest bath runner on the market. Scoop it up while it’s still in stock!
Furniture
Handcarved Paje Buffet ($1,598)
Anthropologie’s furniture is TDF, and this buffet is no different. Give your home some zest with this truly stunning piece.
Elowen Swivel Desk Chair ($698)
If you’ve been looking for a new desk chair: consider this your sign. Not only are we in love with chartreuse this year, but this chair is comfy AF.
Jute Caned Armless Dining Chair ($448)
This list has been full of a lot of color, to say the least. This one goes out to all of our neutral fans!
Grenada Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Table ($698)
I mean the teal tile?! The gold base?! Come on now!
Clemente Counter Stool Chair ($368)
Who doesn’t love a rattan x wicker moment? We know we do.
Outdoor
Dakota Melamine Bowls, Set of 4 ($40)
These bowls are a sure-fire way to add some color to your dinner table. You better believe we’ll be using these at all of our summer gatherings!
Lucia Plaster Side Table ($168)
Side tables are the unspoken hero of furniture. Need a place to put down your book? Or glass of wine? Side tables like this one will always be there for you.
Minka Textured Pot (starting at $34)
No, you don’t have to use the plastic pots that come with the plants. This indoor/outdoor pot is not only a gorgeous piece on its own, but will instantly elevate any plant.
Soleil Jute Doormat ($58)
Every party starts at the door, so make sure your guests feel welcome with this fun mat.
Ellen Merchant Pickleball Game ($64)Hit the pickleball courts in style with this set. You’ll definitely have the cutest equipment.
Let us know what your favorite Anthro finds are in the comments below!
Discover all of the best home finds with Brit + Co.
Header image courtesy of Anthropologie
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.