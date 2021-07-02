16 Hosting Essentials For Your Next Evening Soirée
After officially maxing out on indoor time, we are psyched to start socializing (safely!) outdoors. And, if you're anything like us, you're looking forward to hosting the festivities. Whether you've recently moved into a new place and are still stocking up on the essentials or are eager to refresh your collection and reclaim your throne as the hostess with the mostess, kick off the party by stocking up on these 16 finds.
Indoor/Outdoor LED String Lights ($59)
LED string lights cast a subtle glow over the group, reduce energy usage by 95%, and last pretty much forever.
Composite Agate Cheese Board ($78)
Is it just us, or does cheese taste better when served on something this beautiful?
Permasteel 80 Qt. Patio Cooler ($194)
You might have a bar cart, but we bet you don't have a vintage-style patio cooler cart yet.
Golden Hour DEET-Free Repellent ($22)
A bug spray that doesn't smell like chemicals — this one has a citrus-y-vanilla scent — is a must for warding off pesky mosquitoes.
Indoor Outdoor Citronella Candle Set ($30)
For extra protection, strategically place a few multi-wick citronella candles.
Fable Colorful Bamboo Dinnerware ($32-$148)
Made from sustainable bamboo fiber and non-GMO cornstarch, these bright plates and bowls are clutch for outdoor dining.
Roam Speaker ($169)
Get your playlist ready for this portable-but-powerful speaker.
Metal Slat Patio Folding Chair ($30, was $35)
A set of rust-resistant, colorful folding chairs are easily tucked away after the party.
Pineapple Paradise Glass Table Torch ($23 for 3)
Up the tropical vibes with pineapple-shaped table torches.
Fluted Acrylic Glassware ($22 for 4)
Choose from highball or double old-fashioned styles, or mix and match these durable, acrylic glasses.
Artificial Unscented Flameless Candle Set ($17)
Especially on windy evenings, a flameless, battery-operated candle is essential.
Leopard Race Acrylic Tray ($30, was $45)
Since presentation is everything, we're betting whatever you serve on this feline tray will wow guests.
Outdoor Fire Pit ($199, was $249)
Gather the group around a small-space-friendly fire pit for warmth and hours of catching up.
Marshmallow Roasting Sticks ($11 for 8)
When it comes to s'mores, our motto is "give us s'more!"
Deco Home Citronella Garden Torch Set ($53)
Frankly, a lot of tiki torches end up looking tacky, but not these sleek designs.
Recycled Tierra Chip & Dip ($29)
Whether you're serving veggies and hummus or chips and guac, everything lays out nicely in this bamboo server.
