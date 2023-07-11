Nobody Puts Baby In A Corner, And Jennifer Grey Is Back In "Dirty Dancing 2" To Prove It
I feel like I underwent a personal transformation the first time I watched Dirty Dancing. The 1987 film features Jennifer Grey as Baby, who spends the summer with her family at the off-the-grid Kellerman's Resort in the Catskills. What starts off as a normal summer gets flipped on its head when Baby meets Johnny (played by the late Patrick Swayze), a dancer who helps her encounter the real world in a brand new way.
Not only does the finale make me super emotional but every single one of Baby's outfits — the pink dress, the bodysuit and denim shorts, the stripes and cardigan — could be worn right now. It's an absolute summer movie classic (that I am personally convinced served as inspiration for High School Musical 2) and I will be front row for the new installment. Here's the latest!
Is there going to be a new Dirty Dancing movie?
Yes, after a 2004 prequel called Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, we're getting a sequel! Lionsgate confirmed rumors in 2020 that they would be making Dirty Dancing 2. According to Deadline, this new installment will center around Grey's Baby Houseman, who returns to Kellerman's Resort for another summer of romance — and dancing, of course.
Who is the cast of the new Dirty Dancing?
While we know that Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Baby, we don't have any casting info beyond that (yet!). Patrick Swayze passed away in 2009 after battling cancer.
"Patrick was a rare and beautiful combination of raw masculinity and amazing grace," the actress told Usmagazine.com at the time. "He was fearless and insisted on always doing his own stunts, so it was not surprising to me that the war he waged on his cancer was so courageous and dignified."
When can I watch the new movie?
Lionsgate will release the film on February 9, 2024, just before Valentine’s Day. The original manages to make me swoon and feel incredibly empowered, so I'm sure the sequel will be the perfect V-Day movie to watch with your sweetheart or as a solo movie date!
What happened to Baby and Johnny after Dirty Dancing?
The original film ends with Baby and Johnny together, but the 2017 remake flashes forward to reveal the couple split up. I hope this new installment keeps them together! You can rent the original Dirty Dancing and Havana Nights on Amazon, and stream the 2017 remake on FuboTV.
Are you excited about Dirty Dancing 2? What are your favorite moments from the original?
Lead image via Vestron Pictures/IMDb
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!