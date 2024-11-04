'Gilmore Girls' Star Kelly Bishop Guest Starring On 'Shrinking' Season 2
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Where the Gilmore Girls cast leads, I will follow, which includes numerous roles on shows like Étoile, The Handmaid's Tale, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, and now Shrinking. Season 2 of Harrison Ford's hit show premiered on Apple TV+ October 16, and one of our favorite GG actors is making an appearance: Kelly Bishop! She's starring as none other than Harrison's ex-wife Susan. The thought of these two onscreen together makes me giddy — talk about a power duo! Here's when Kelly Bishop will be on Shrinking season 2, and everything else you need to know about the new season.
- Shrinking season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ October 16.
- While season 1, which follows a therapist who begins telling clients what he really thinks after he experiences tragedy, was about grief, season 2 focuses on forgiveness.
- Kelly Bishop will guest star as Paul's (Harrison Ford) ex-wife Susan in episode 5.
When will Kelly Bishop guest star on Shrinking season 2?
Beth Dubber/Apple/EW
Kelly Bishop will guest star as Susan in episode 5, which drops on Apple TV+ Wednesday, November 6. And thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have a look at her character! “We always knew we were going to bring Paul’s ex-wife in because the second season was a lot about dealing with your past," creator Bill Lawrence tells EW. "And you can’t really move forward until you deal with your past."
"This season is about forgiveness," he continues. "Her arrival is a huge component because it’s tied into Paul’s family, and getting to hear, through Kelly, why he’s estranged from his daughter and what he feels guilty about was a great thing for his character."
There are two sides to every story, and let's just say I'm excited to hear Susan's side of things after hearing Paul's perspective for so long! And it looks like I wasn't the only one who could tell Kelly and Harrison are the ultimate duo. "We knew Kelly, just from having been fans, could definitely not only stand up to Paul, but even just dropping in for a few scenes, immediately feel like his equal and someone that could give as much as she got," Bill says. "Man, we love that combo of the two of them."
"This was the first time I had the pleasure of working with Harrison Ford," Kelly Bishop told EW. "I found him professional, amiable, and a delight to work with." I wouldn't expect anything less.
Where can I watch season 2 of Shrinking?
Shrinking Season 2 Release Date
New episodes of Shrinking season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+ every Wednesday. Catch up on the first four before episode 5 drops this week!
How many episodes are there?
Shrinking Season 2 Episodes
Shrinking season 2 will have 12 episodes total, and had a surprise two-episode premiere Tuesday, October 15. Here's when you can watch each episode:
- “Jimmying” on October 15
- “I Love Pain” on October 15
- "Psychological Something-ism” on October 23
- “Made You Look” on October 30
- “Honesty Era” on November 6
- “In a Lonely Place” on November 13
- “Get in the Sea” on November 20
- “Last Drink” on November 27
- “Full Grown Dude Face” on December 4
- “Changing Patterns” on December 11
- “The Drugs Don’t Work” on December 18
- Finale on December 25
Who's in the Shrinking season 2 cast?
Shrinking Season 2 Cast
In addition to Kelly Bishop (who's now my favorite cast member), the cast of Shrinking season 2 includes Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.
What is Shrinking about?
Shrinking Season 2 Plot
Shrinking follows grieving therapist Jimmy, who throws policy & training out the window after his wife is killed by a drunk driver and starts to tell his clients what he really thinks. But as he makes these huge changes in people's lives, he realizes just how much his own is changing, too.
“When you pitch a show, half the time you’re dancing with sparklers and you’re not sure if you’re going to do what you said. You’re just trying to get somebody to agree to put it on TV,” Lawrence tells TV Insider. “But we pitched the first season as dealing with grief. And the second season, we pitched to these guys as forgiveness. In your head, you’re like, what does that mean? What does that look like? But I think anybody that’s a fan of the show will realize it’s not just for one person.”
And season 2, while focusing on forgiveness, also sees the fallout of Jimmy's choices — like how Grace is now in prison for pushing her abusive husband off a cliff or how Jimmy's relationship with his daughter Tia is still far from healed. Tune into the rest of Shrinking season 2 to see how that forgiveness plays out.
Check out Everything Coming To Apple TV+ In 2024 for more!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!