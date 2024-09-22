11 Fall Dôen Dresses That Are An Immediate 'Add To Cart'
I don't think anyone understand how deeply I am obsessed with Dôen — and how many of their pieces I have on my wishlist at the moment. Since shopping with Dôen, I've noticed my fast fashion shopping habits only continue to decrease, as I work to purchase more mindfully with high quality, durable pieces. So far, every item I've ever purchased from them has stayed in my wardrobe for way longer than most, giving me the chance to wear them time and time again, with next-to-no wear and tear. IMO, this is the way clothing items should be, but often aren't, so I'm grateful to find a brand like this.
Since they have so many good new fall dress arrivals right now — trust me, I wanna buy them all — I figured I would share some of my faves with you! From modest maxis to cheeky minis, here are all the Dôen dresses to check out right now!
Dôen
Katarina Dress
This dress is the epitome of fall, and I just can't get enough of it! Everything about it from the burgundy color (which is majorly on-trend for fall) to the lace detailing and puff sleeves, is just pure perfection. I would style it with a dainty ballet flat, and cashmere sweater thrown over the shoulder in a chic, elevated way. Obsessed with this dress!
Dôen
Deanna Dress
Satin and silk isn't over just because it's not summer! I love incorporating traditionally summer fabrics and colors into my fall wardrobe — it helps me not completely switch out my closet by allowing me to reuse pieces from season to season! This dress is made of a beautiful silky fabric that will be great paired with boots or flats; have your pick!
Dôen
Rhodia Dress
In a very similar cut as the Katarina dress above, the Rhodia dress is an extremely flattering cut that gives all the autumnal florals I've been dying over this season. TBH, I'm thinking of buying this for Thanksgiving, because I think it is the perfect dress for Blair Waldorf's favorite holiday. I can just see all my friends and fam asking where it's from — and I'll proudly send them to Dôen!
Dôen
Annika Dress
Do you know that feeling when October hits, the fall breeze starts, and you cuddle up in a flannel to watch a spooky movie? This dress is perfect for just that. The flannel with the knee high boots are everything you could wish for in an autumnal outfit. Plus, we all know flannels are great for maximum comfort, so sign me up!
Dôen
Adelana Dress
Another beautiful silk fabric that looks is probably one of my #1 picks right now from Dôen. It's seriously giving me all the Carrie Bradshaw vibes — and I can't get enough! Grab this dress, and get ready to do your Carrie Bradshaw run-across-the-street in kitten heels.
Dôen
Oliana Dress
Fun fact about this stunning dress: It was inspired by dresses from the 1930s that were made from gorgeous chiffon fabrics and silks, with whimsical sleeves and ruffles along the edges. It feels perfect for prancing through some pumpkin fields and possibly recreating Pride and Prejudice once or twice (at least that's what I'll be doing).
Dôen
Clayton Dress
I've said it once, and I'll say it a thousand times: French girl fall is back with a vengeance! You can't get more chic than a cute, buttoned up midi dress with a collar and pair of flats! This dress is the ideal transitional piece that will honestly work for any season you're in. (Like I said before, I try to find dresses that are cute, but not too seasonal, in order to get optimum use out of my pieces.)
Dôen
Leyah Dress
This may be too niche, but something about the Edwardian-nightgown-aesthetic has me obsessed lately. Maybe it was my rewatch of Secret Garden or just my obsession with vintage-inspired pieces, but I'm in love! This dress is giving all of those vibes that I've been searching for, and paired with the slim ballet flats, it looks amazing!
Dôen
Maryanna Dress
Your new date night/dinner party dress has arrived! Honestly, if I could get married again, I would've chosen this as my fall rehearsal dinner dress. It's giving fall/winter bride in so many ways. It's flowy, fun, and oh-so-chic! Definitely add this one to the top of your Dôen wishlist!
Dôen
Roxanne Dress
I literally just clicked purchase on this gem! Although it's technically a summer dress, I don't follow the rules because I just know it'll be perfect for the style I'm going for this fall. AND, white is in for fall in winter, haven't you heard? So grab your white dresses (like this one), and get ready to style this controversial hue after Labor Day!
Dôen
Delfina Dress
This is your new outfit combination go-to for fall, so listen up:
- Midi Dress
- Knee high boots
- Jacket over the shoulders
And voila! You have an adorable fit to rival even your Pinterest board. I love all the detailing on this one with the florals and neck tie. The long sleeves are also to die for as well!
