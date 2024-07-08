10 Volumizing Products That Gives Quick All-Day Lift To Thin Hair
As a self-confessed thin hair girly, I'm constantly looking for products to give life and volume to my otherwise flat hair. It's the worst feeling in the world when you spend forever curling your hair and making the look lasts, only to have your hair go instantly flat after 30 minutes. I've been there many times before! So, after much trial and error, I've found products that really do work even if your hair is as flat and straight as mine (and trust me, it really is). Keep reading to see all of our picks that will keep your hair looking voluminous all week!
How can I get volume for my thin hair?
If you're wondering how to get voluminous hair that lasts all day, then there are quite a few tips and tricks you can try to make sure that happens. I asked celebrity hairstylist Cody Renegar for advice, and he said that a great way to add volume is to use the right shampoo — this will go a long way! He also let me know that fine hair is susceptible to breakage, so it's important to take really good care of your hair and this will help it hold it's volume much better!
Another tip he gave me? Use a root-lifting spray before you're ready to blow dry your hair! It adds volume, body, and shine to fine hair while also serving as a heat protectant. So you protect your hair while giving it volume! Sign me up!
Lastly, he said you can always let your hair dry 80%, then when you're blow drying it, flip your head upside down and dry it this way. While upside down, aim the blow dryer at your roots to give it a nice lift that will last all day. I love this trick, and have been doing this for years! This move made me see a major difference in my (normally) very flat hair.
What are some products to add volume to thin hair?
Djerf Avenue Beauty Styling Mist
This has to be one of my favorite recent beauty products — I use it every time I do my hair. It's extremely versatile, whether it's spraying this on my natural hair to give some volume, or styling a blowout! When using a product like this, I like to flip my hair upside down and spray all over while scrunching my hair. This helps lock in the volume and keep my blow dry curls lasting all day. Another tip I've used is to pin my curls after curling them and spray this styling mist while they're cooling, then scrunch the hair when I've taken it out. Et voila! Perfect curls that last all day.
Color WOW Dream Spray
One of my holy grail products is this Dream Spray from Color WOW. I've used it for years before I blow dry my hair with my Dyson Airwrap, and I've never had something be this effective and long lasting for me. I genuinely douse my hair in this every time I do my hair, because I love it so much. It really does work!
Olaplex Voluminizing Dry Mist
This one gets serious bonus points from me for having a built-in heat protectant! That's major for me because I use heat on my hair quite a lot, so it really saves my hair while giving it bounce and volume! Grab this one at Sephora now!
ColorWOW Xtra Large Voluminizer
Want EXTRA large curls with a lot of bounce and volume? This product from ColorWOW will definitely do just that. It gives you those larger-than-life Dolly Parton curls that you didn't even know you could have. I love using this before a blow-dry or before I use my curler, because it really glues my curls, and makes them stay all day!
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
This Oribe texturing spray was recommended to me by different hair stylists many times over the years, because of how effective it is. It smells great, lasts all day, and gives your hair a bounce that it otherwise wouldn't have before. This one's a 10/10 from me!
Kenra Volume Mousse
This is a firm hold mousse, and it really does this trick! This baby will hold your curls all day to give you the volume you need! For how strong it is, you would think that it was heavy, but it's actually incredibly lightweight and doesn't with your hair down at all!
Kristin Ess Dry Texture Spray
Texture sprays are a great way to lock in more volume for your hair. I like to use them post-blow dry to add some natural-looking texture to my finished look. I usually flip my head upside down to give it even more volume as I spray. Then when you flip your hair back up, it lifts and stays in that position. Love this one!
Paul Mitchell Extra Body Boost
This volumizing spray was made specifically for people with fine, thin hair to give extra volume that lasts all day. I like to spray it in my roots, and then clip them up so they hold in that position for a couple minutes. This adds a decent amount of extra lift!
Ouai Fine Hair Conditioner
This is a fine hair conditioner that's meant to help boost volume and growth in your hair! It's made with keratin and great vitamins to help with fuller hair growth over time. I love Ouai, and have seriously noticed a different in my hair when using their products.
It's A 10 Miracle Blow Dry Volumizer
I've used It's A 10 products since I was a little girl — they've always been my mom's favorite, and now they're mine! This product is a blow dry volumizer, intended to help keep your blow out looking full and voluminous. My blowouts usually fall out almost instantly, but when I use this product, it really helps lock them in to stay all day.
