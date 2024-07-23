13 Top-Rated Sephora Hair Products To Combat Frizz, Humidity, And Everything In Between
Summer brings a level of heat and humidity that can make our beautiful tresses very sad girls, but we've found 13 top-rated Sephora hair products to combat all that. Since you're going to be busy narrowing down friend date ideas to drop in your group chat and traveling to your next summer vacation destination, you likely don't have time to pinpoint what your hair is begging you for. Whether you're struggling with buildup on our scalps and frizziness that wants to ruin our Instagram pics, there's something here for you.
Top-Rated Shampoos At Sephora
Sephora
Shaz & Kiks Back To Your Roots Scalp + Hair Prewash
Some hair textures — like curly hair — require a little more love before shampooing and conditioning occurs. A good prewash not only helps minimize damage, but it can also tackle dryness.
You'll find over 35 nutrients in this prewash that helps nourish your curls while giving your scalp extra TLC.
Sephora
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Damage Shield PH Protective Shampoo
There's a reason why this protective shampoo has over 30,000 likes on Sephora. It's a certified clean product that's good for controlling frizz, treating hair that's been dyed, and it helps bring back your hairs beautiful luster. It's also optimized to restore your hair's natural pH balance — nice!
Sephora
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Busy schedules don't always make room for elaborate wash day routines, but there are a ton of dry shampoos that'll fill in the gaps until you have more time on your hands.
One of the best products you can keep in your bag is Living Proof's Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo! It helps combat your oily scalp, and it's made without silicones and sulfates SLS & SLES.
Sephora
BREAD Beauty Supply Clear-Wash Clarifying Detox Shampoo
We've all experienced oil, sweat, and product buildup on our scalps which have probably made for some irritating itchiness... That's why BREAD Beauty Supply's Clear-Wash Clarifying Detox Shampoo will become your new line of defense against them! One of the things we love is that it's fragrance-free for anyone who doesn't want to smell roses or coconut when washing their hair.
P.S. It's made for all hair types!
Sephora
OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo
If you have fine hair, it's easy to feel like there aren't many products you can use. But, things are way different now!
Ouai is already know for having some of the top-rated Sephora hair products out there so we just had to include this shampoo. It's great for volumizing your hair while combatting damage. It's also cruelty-free, so you can trust that you're using a product that was made specifically for humans.
Top-Rated Conditioners At Sephora
Sephora
dae Mirage Mist Leave-In Conditioner
Depending on your hair's needs, you may not need a heavy conditioner. Thankfully, dae's Mirage Mist Leave-In Conditioner is weightless and protects against heat. Also, we're pretty sure it can be used as a mild detangler while you're at it!
Sephora
CROWN The Ritual Conditioner
What's vegan and made without sulfates? CROWN's The Ritual Conditioner! It's going to give your hair all the moisture it needs, creating soft hair that's super hydrated and a lot healthier looking.
Sephora
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Super Moisture Conditioner
Do like this conditioner suggests and don't despair if your hair is a little dry or damaged. It happens to the best of us!
There's no harsh sulfates, silicones, or parabens in it — just beneficial ingredients that'll gently coax your hair back to life.
Top-Rated Hair Masks At Sephora
Sephora
Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask
No one's hair routine is complete without a hydrating hair mask. This nourishing mask will not only deep condition your hair, but it'll repair any damaged hair because of ingredients like jojoba seed oil and sea buckthorn.
Sephora
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask
Split ends and breakage can't compete with this honey infused hair mask. With ingredients like Mirasalehi Honey, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, and Provitamin B, this is one of the Sephora hair products that's oh-so-hydrating, strengthening and restoring.
More Top-Rated Sephora Hair Products
sephora
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil
Hair oils don't have to weigh your hair down, and Olaplex's No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil knows that. It gives you optimal shine while minimizing the breakage you're experiencing, and even keeps those pesky, frizzy flyaways in place.
Sephora
PATTERN Palo Santo Curl Mousse for Curls & Coils
Want pillow soft hair that's full of volume and defines your gorgeous curls? Get your hands on PATTERN'S Palo Santo Curl Mousse! It's full of Marshmallow Root and Castor Oil that adds all the softness as well as shine back into your hair, making it easy to style.
Sephora
CurlSmith Flawless Finish Curl-Enhancing Hairspray
We never knew a top-rated curl-enhancing hairspray exists until we came across CurlSmith's Flawless Finish spray. It does everything that finishing hairsprays normally do, but it provides a hold like no other and makes curls POP (hi, Polymer Blend).
You won't have to worry about your curls getting stiff or sticky either.
