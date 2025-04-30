Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

OMG The Dunkin’ Summer Menu Just Dropped With 3 New Items

​Dunkin' Summer Menu 2025
Dunkin'
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 30, 2025
A new season always means new treats from our fave fast food joints, and Dunkin’ is kicking off summer early with 3 new items! The Dunkin’ summer menu looks dang good with tons of fruity flavors, sweet donuts, and a returning coffee that’s oh-so nutty. The new items are joining the chain's already-tasty seasonal lineup, which includes the Dunkalatte, the Arctic Cherry Dunkin’ Energy Drink, the Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders, and more.

Scroll on to see the official Dunkin’ summer menu for 2025 – and what’s rumored to join the lineup later this season!

Everything Joining The Dunkin' Summer Menu For 2025

\u200bDunkin' Tropical Guava Refresher

Dunkin'

NEW! Tropical Guava Refresher

This all-new Dunkin' Refresher features a fruit-forward flavor boosted with B vitamins in each sip. You'll be able to order it with green tea, lemonade, or sparkling water – but that's not all!
For the first time ever, you can customize the sweetness of your Refresher. This new customization option applies to all of Dunkin's Refreshers, from Mango Pineapple to Raspberry Watermelon and beyond.

And some more good news for Dunkin' Refresher fiends – medium-sized Refreshers will be $3 in the Dunkin' app all month long!

\u200bDunkin' Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf

Dunkin'

NEW! Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf

This swirled cake slice topped with strawberry icing looks insanely good. Like a lemon loaf, but make it strawberry! It comes packaged, too, so you can easily take it on the go.

Dunkin' $6 Meal Deal

Dunkin'

Dunkin' $6 Meal Deal

Yep – Dunkin' $6 Meal Deal is sticking around for the foreseeable future (amen)! This combo includes a medium coffee (hot 14-ounce or iced 24-ounce), a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich, and 6-piece order of hash browns to fuel your mornings.

\u200bDunkin' Pistachio Signature Latte

Dunkin'

Pistachio Signature Latte

Finally, Dunkin's pistachio flavor returns to menus! Available hot or iced, the Pistachio Signature Latte combines bold espresso, a sweet, nutty pistachio swirl, and the milk of your choice. It's also topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and waffle pieces for extra indulgence.

More Dunkin' Summer Menu Items Reportedly Coming May 28

\u200bDunkin' Munchkins Bucket

Dunkin'

That's right – even more goodies are rumored to join the Dunkin' summer menu later in the season! Per a menu leak from @snackbetch, fans of the Dunkin' Munchkins Bucket will be elated to know that there's an all-new design speculated to come this summer, allegedly around May 28.
The spring iteration (pictured above) was so cute, being covered in Easter eggs and bunnies for the season. The next (rumored) bucket looks like it has illustrations of the beach to really channel that summer spirit!
Dunkin' Pride Donuts

Dunkin'

Part two of the Dunkin' summer menu will also allegedly introduce a delicious-sounding donut to the chain – the Orange N’ Vanilla Classic Donut! It sounds like it might channel the classic combo of a Dreamsicle, which we are so here for.
In addition to the orange-y donut, it's rumored that Dunkin' will roll out their Pride Classic Donut, which is covered in rainbow sprinkles. We'll take a dozen, please!

This post has been updated.

