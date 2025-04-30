We need a taste ASAP.
OMG The Dunkin’ Summer Menu Just Dropped With 3 New Items
A new season always means new treats from our fave fast food joints, and Dunkin’ is kicking off summer early with 3 new items! The Dunkin’ summer menu looks dang good with tons of fruity flavors, sweet donuts, and a returning coffee that’s oh-so nutty. The new items are joining the chain's already-tasty seasonal lineup, which includes the Dunkalatte, the Arctic Cherry Dunkin’ Energy Drink, the Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders, and more.
Scroll on to see the official Dunkin’ summer menu for 2025 – and what’s rumored to join the lineup later this season!
Everything Joining The Dunkin' Summer Menu For 2025
Dunkin'
NEW! Tropical Guava Refresher
And some more good news for Dunkin' Refresher fiends – medium-sized Refreshers will be $3 in the Dunkin' app all month long!
Dunkin'
NEW! Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf
This swirled cake slice topped with strawberry icing looks insanely good. Like a lemon loaf, but make it strawberry! It comes packaged, too, so you can easily take it on the go.
Dunkin'
Dunkin' $6 Meal Deal
Yep – Dunkin' $6 Meal Deal is sticking around for the foreseeable future (amen)! This combo includes a medium coffee (hot 14-ounce or iced 24-ounce), a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich, and 6-piece order of hash browns to fuel your mornings.
Dunkin'
Pistachio Signature Latte
Finally, Dunkin's pistachio flavor returns to menus! Available hot or iced, the Pistachio Signature Latte combines bold espresso, a sweet, nutty pistachio swirl, and the milk of your choice. It's also topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and waffle pieces for extra indulgence.
More Dunkin' Summer Menu Items Reportedly Coming May 28
Dunkin'
Dunkin'
