Dunkin’ is officially in the fast food protein game. Following suit after popular chains like Starbucks, Chipotle, and Smoothie King dropped new protein-packed items and protein menus altogether, Dunkin’ launched Protein Milk on January 7. Protein Milk brings 15 grams of protein to a medium-sized drink with plenty of pairing possibilities across coffee, matcha, and more. As Dunkin’s first foray into high-protein options, we’re super excited to try all the newness! In addition to Protein Milk, the chain also released three new beverages and one delightful donut as part of their winter menu.

Scroll on to discover everything on the Dunkin’ winter menu including details on Protein Milk!

Dunkin' Introduces Protein Milk Dunkin' Dunkin’ introduced Protein Milk on January 7. It's an all-new drink customization that adds 15 grams of protein (for a medium size) to fan-fave Dunkin’ beverages like coffees, lattes, matcha and Refreshers. Per Dunkin’, Protein Milk is creamy without a chalky texture or aftertaste. “We saw protein milk as a natural way to give our guests more flexibility in how they enjoy the Dunkin’ menu throughout the day,” said Jill Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’. “Protein Milk tastes great across coffee, lattes and Refreshers without changing the flavors guests already love, and we’re excited to support the launch in unexpected ways.” Dunkin's Protein Milk can be added to just about any drink in place of milk. For some drink inspo, you can order it via the tasty sips below: Strawberry Protein Refresher: A creamy, protein-powered upgrade of Dunkin's Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher.

A creamy, protein-powered upgrade of Dunkin's Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher. Caramel Chocolate Iced Protein Latte: Espresso blended with chocolate and caramel flavors, boosted with Protein Milk.

Espresso blended with chocolate and caramel flavors, boosted with Protein Milk. Almond Iced Protein Matcha Latte: Iced matcha latte made with Protein Milk and toasted almond.

Iced matcha latte made with Protein Milk and toasted almond. Iced Protein Latte with Sugar-Free Vanilla: Espresso and Protein Milk mixed with Dunkin’s first-ever Sugar-Free Vanilla syrup.

New Protein Refreshers At Dunkin' (Featuring Megan Thee Stallion!) Dunkin’ announced their new Protein Refreshers with the help of none other than Megan Thee Stallion. The award-winning star created a new protein-packed drink in collaboration with Dunkin’ to celebrate the first-of-its-kind launch: Megan’s Mango Protein Refresher. It blends mango flavor with Protein Milk for a tropical feel, ideal for sipping your way through the winter.

More New Dunkin' Winter Menu Additions Dunkin' Aside from protein sips, Dunkin’s winter menu also sees a new suite of drinks and food items. Here’s what’s available to order for the season: Caramel Chocolate Shakin’ Espresso (pictured left): A double shot of espresso shaken with caramel and chocolate and finished with oat milk.

A double shot of espresso shaken with caramel and chocolate and finished with oat milk. Berry Moonlight Daydream Refresher ( pictured middle): Dunkin’s Daydream Refresher made with Berry Sangria and oat milk topped with Sweet Cold Foam.

Dunkin’s Daydream Refresher made with Berry Sangria and oat milk topped with Sweet Cold Foam. Cocoa Cloud Latte ( pictured right): Espresso, caramel-chocolate syrup, and milk topped with Chocolate Cold Foam.

Espresso, caramel-chocolate syrup, and milk topped with Chocolate Cold Foam. Golden Chocolate Donut: A donut filled with golden fudge and topped with chocolate icing and crushed toffee pieces. Returning for a limited time is Dunkin’s Sweet Black Pepper Bacon, available on its own or via the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and Wake-Up Wrap.

A New Dunkin' $5 Meal Deal Is Here Dunkin' Dunkin’ is bringing a brand-new $5 Meal Deal to menus. The bundle includes one Wake-Up Wrap, hash browns, and a medium hot or iced coffee for $5.

