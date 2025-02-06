OMG! The Dunkin’ Spring Menu Was Just Leaked With The Fan-Fave Dunkalatte To Return

It’s always exciting when we’ve got a menu leak on our hands! Courtesy of foodie @markie_devo , speculation around the Dunkin’ spring menu has begun. Per the rumors, Dunkin’ could be launching 3 new savory snacks alongside 1 perfectly nutty coffee beverage and (drumroll, please!) potentially bringing back the beloved Dunkalatte.

Keep scrolling for everything we know about the Dunkin’ spring menu for 2025!

The chain just dropped their adorable (and delicious) Valentine's Day menu with plenty of themed donuts for customers to munch on. We’re simply stoked to see what’s coming next!

Drinks On The Rumored Dunkin' Spring Menu Dunkin' Dunkalatte The Dunkalatte first came to menus last fall. Per Dunkin', it's "sweet, creamy, and unlike anything else," combining rich espresso with smooth coffee milk for an extra boost. It quickly gained popularity amongst Dunkin' fans, but was seemingly discontinued not even a month after its initial launch. But now, there's a reason to celebrate – the Dunkin' spring menu rumors say that the Dunkalatte may return on March 5! You'll allegedly be able to order it hot or iced, too.

Dunkin' Pistachio Coffee It's been a while since Dunkin' served up something pistachio-flavored. Finally, per the menu leak, the Pistachio Coffee could be making its grand debut on March 5. Said to be available hot or iced, it's a simple brewed coffee made with pistachio swirl and cream. We're super excited to try this Dunkin' pistachio offering since we already adore Starbucks' Pistachio Latte!

Food On The Rumored Dunkin' Spring Menu Dunkin' NEW! Ham & Cheese Pretzel Sliders Dunkin's launched several pretzel snacks throughout the years, like the Pretzel Roll Chicken Sandwich, the Pretzel Twist, and the Pretzel Croissant Breakfast Sandwich, but we've never seen anything like these slider-sized bites. Made with King's Hawaiian pretzel buns, the rumored Ham & Cheese Pretzel Sliders look like an ahh-mazing eat for breakfast and beyond!

Dunkin' Chicken Bacon Croissant Stuffer The menu leak also speculates that the Chicken Bacon Croissant Stuffer will return to Dunkin' on March 5. Stuffed with the ideal amount of meat and cheese, this snack is a reliable pick-me-up in the morning.

Dunkin' Sweet Black Pepper Snackin' Bacon The Sweet Black Pepper Snackin' Bacon is also rumored to come back to the Dunkin' spring menu on March 5. These strips feature a pleasant balance of sweet and savory!

More Dunkin' Spring Menu Items – To Drop April 2025! @markie_devo NEW! Cotton Candy Donut There's a whole other half of the Dunkin' spring menu that's rumored to drop on April 2! The first item is the all-new Cotton Candy Donut, which appears to be stuffed with some sort of sweet filling and topped with a combo of pink icing and blue sprinkles.

Dunkin' NEW! Blueberry Sprinkled Munchkins Some Blueberry Sprinkled Munchkins will also allegedly join the Dunkin' spring menu on April 2.

@markie_devo NEW! Spring Munchkins Buckets Per the menu leak, Dunkin's springtime Munchkins flavors will be available in these adorable buckets. The chain's offered Munchkins Buckets before, most notably around Halloween 2024, where you could carry out a 50-count of donut holes in 'em.

What People Are Saying About The Dunkin' Spring Menu View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markie_devo (@markie_devo) Foodie @markie_devo first shared the Dunkin' spring menu leak with their Instagram followers on February 5. A majority of the comments were positive, and most people seemed to be super excited for the new rumored lineup. "I cannot wait for the Dunkalatte to be back!!" someone commented. "It’s delicious. 😋" "The Dunkalatte is the best thing they’ve ever came out with," another person wrote. "Pistachio finally omggg😍," one more commenter said. "In between The Cotton Candy Donut, The Dunkalatte, and The Pistachio Iced Coffee, idk which one I am going to be more addicted to soo yummy I can’t wait 🤤," another person said.

