5 Reasons To Visit Bryce Canyon, Utah’s “Most Underrated” National Park
While most Utah-bound visitors might make a beeline toward Zion or Arches, Bryce Canyon National Park evokes a very rare and mystical spirit I’d argue you can’t find anywhere else.
That’s not to denounce the absolutely breathtaking beauty of the other four parks under The Mighty 5, but I experienced some truly unexplainable magic on my recent adventure to Bryce Canyon. Every twist and turn left me at a loss for words.
If you happen to stumble upon it in your travels, you’ll also be caught by surprise. Between the blue, hoodoo-dotted skyline, rocks with a sprawling spectrum of colors, and the smooth canyon walls, you really can’t help but be in awe.
Aside from hitting the trails and snapping hundreds of photos in Bryce Canyon National Park’s vastness, there’s a lot more to explore in the surrounding area. Keep reading to discover everything you can get up to in this incredibly impressive region of Utah!
Hiking Queen's Garden trail in Bryce Canyon National Park
Meredith Holser
1. There are endless outdoor opportunities.
Bryce Canyon country offers all kinds of opportunities for outdoor adventure: hiking, camping, canyoneering, ATV touring, horseback riding, and more.
Inside a slot canyon near Escalante, Utah
Meredith Holser
Hit some stunning viewpoints and experience the wild rock formations through a hike in Bryce Canyon (Queen’s Garden and Mossy Cave are two great beginner-friendly options), go off the beaten path and catch some serious scenery with with Grand Staircase ATV Tours, or dare to go deep into the region’s slot canyons, guided by the playful experts at Excursions of Escalante.
Vista near Escalante, Utah
Meredith Holser
If you’re not one for hiking, nearby Scenic Byway 12 offers a 122-mile stretch worth of views to soak up without ever having to get out of your car (though, if you ask me, being immersed in it is so much better).
No matter your appetite for adventure, there’s always something to get up to!
Looking up from Queen's Garden trail in Bryce Canyon National Park
Meredith Holser
2. The natural beauty will leave you stunned.
Being in Bryce Canyon literally feels like you’re on another planet. As a native Texan-turned-Colorado girl, I was constantly gawking at the towering hoodoos, striated sandstone surfaces, and intense blue skies that I simply don’t see at home.
Rock formations surrounding Kiva Koffeehouse in Escalante, Utah
Meredith Holser
Every feature there is so vast, reminding you just how small of a piece you are in the world’s grand puzzle. I felt humbled in the most satisfying way possible.
Rainbow sighting at Ofland Escalante
Meredith Holser
My late August visit landed in the middle of southern Utah’s monsoon season, so I also got to witness rich bands of fog and torrential mid-day downpours – both equally as beautiful as the clear weather. Rainbows almost always rolled in after each rainfall, capturing every onlooker’s attention and encouraging an undeniable sense of calm.
Looking down into the Bryce Amphitheater
Meredith Holser
3. The area has a really rich history.
Bryce Canyon has seen many indigenous cultures throughout history, from Fremont, Anasazi, Pueblo, and Paiute. Tribes relied heavily on the region’s bounties as early as 1200 A.D., using native plants and animals to survive and thrive. It’s important to acknowledge that Bryce Canyon country’s indigenous roots are still undeniably present today.
The area’s founding is most commonly accredited to Ebenezer Bryce, a Mormon pioneer for whom Bryce Canyon was nicknamed around 1874. It officially became a national park in 1928.
Zooming out by 75 million years or so, dinosaurs roamed the surrounding Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Sixteen new species of dinosaurs have been discovered in the area since 1999 in addition to hundreds of animal and plant fossils mapped in Bryce Canyon itself.
Whether you seek out the canyon’s history for yourself or gather fun facts from the locals, you’ll surely learn a lot on your travels here!
Lil Dipper dome at Clear Sky Resorts Bryce Canyon
Meredith Holser
4. There are plenty of places to stay, whatever your vibe is.
From glamping to camping, there’s a nice range of options when it comes to finding accommodations in Bryce Canyon country. My top recommendations?
Clear Sky Resorts Bryce Canyon sits about 15 miles southeast (~20 minute drive) from Bryce Canyon in Cannonville, Utah. Nestled in a mellow canyon, Clear Sky’s unique windowed domes (suitable for couples or groups up to 8 people) offer unparalleled views of the stars while supplying modern comforts like air conditioning, showers, and wifi.
Looking out from a Lil Dipper dome at Clear Sky Resorts Bryce Canyon
Meredith Holser
There’s even an on-site restaurant and bar with such friendly staff members that really make the stay memorable. Coming back to your fully outfitted dome after a day-long adventure will be extremely satisfying!
Fire pit and accessible cabins at Ofland Escalante
Meredith Holser
Ofland Escalante is located in Escalante, Utah, about 46.5 miles (~1 hour drive) from Bryce Canyon. This polished accommodation surely taps into the heart of glamping, but still feels quite grounded in the surrounding nature. Ofland is fitted with a pool, a hot tub, a food truck, a lobby stocked with grab-and-go snacks and drinks, and a playful drive-in movie theater.
Inside a Deluxe Cabin at Ofland Escalante
Meredith Holser
There’s also an epic outdoor lodge to enjoy – sit around the fire pit while you sip a local brew, play a few hands of Uno, or cozy up with a book. You can book a deluxe or tiny cabin, a decked-out Airstream trailer, or set up at your very own campsite here. There are also custom-designed accessible cabins that boast extra floor space and ADA compliant details for a super cozy stay!
Overlooking formations near Escalante, Utah
Meredith Holser
If you’re looking to camp in Bryce Canyon National Park, you can certainly pitch your tent inside the park’s North and Sunset campgrounds. The Sunset campground is closed in the winter, and both locations are first come, first served, so it can be a little chaotic to land even a single-night stay.
To avoid the frantic search for a campground inside the park, you can opt for locations outside of it, like Red Canyon Campground in Dixie National Forest (about 6 miles from Bryce Canyon) or campgrounds in Kodakchrome State Park (about 15 miles from Bryce Canyon), which still provide wonderful scenery and a comfortable place to lay your head.
Brisket sandwich with mac n' cheese at i.d.k. Barbecue
Meredith Holser
5. The food is scrumptious.
Fear not, outdoorsy foodies. Bryce Canyon country has quite a few spots to get your grub on between adventures! Sink your teeth into a hefty BBQ sandwich at i.d.k. Barbecue (Tropic, UT) or grab an insanely tasty slice at family-owned The Pizza Place (Tropic).
The exterior of Kiva Koffeehouse
Meredith Holser
Down a local beer alongside your very American dinner at 4th West Pub (Escalante, UT) or sip on some ethically-sourced caffeine with your choice of Southwestern fare from Kiva Koffeehouse’s rotating menu (Escalante).
Sipping Kiitos' Blackberry Sour at Ofland Escalante
Meredith Holser
The food is grand, but the drinks are worth mentioning, too. Despite Utah’s unusual liquor laws, there are numerous breweries and distilleries creating delectable beers, IPAs, ciders, gins, whiskies, and more. Uinta, Kiitos, and Wasatch are the big names when it comes to breweries, but Utah’s distilleries are more concentrated near Salt Lake City, so you’ll find the source of stronger spirits there.
Striated rock formations near Bryce Canyon National Park
Meredith Holser
More Must-Knows
- Best time to visit: For the best (and warmest) weather, the summer months of June through August are ideal to visit Bryce Canyon, though the park tends to see more crowds during that time. Spring and fall (April-May and September-October) may be chillier in terms of temperature, but you’ll likely catch spring blooms or fall foliage, depending on when you decide to visit. Plus, the crowds die down in these shoulder seasons. The winter months are colder than cold and bring on unpredictable weather, though the show lays out good grounds for skiing and snowshoeing, if that’s your jam.
- How to get there: If you’re aiming to fly to get to Bryce Canyon country, your best bet is to route to either Salt Lake City or Las Vegas. From either location, the drive to Bryce Canyon is about 4 hours, offering exceptional sights as you go.
- Cost for the park: You can enter Bryce Canyon with a standard pass, annual pass, or America the Beautiful pass. A standard park pass costs $20-$35, an annual park pass costs $70, and an America the Beautiful pass costs $80. You can learn more about what pass is right for your visit here!
- Trip essentials: Having sturdy hiking boots, high-quality socks (I love my Smartwoolpairs), SPF, warm layers for chilly nights, and a hydration pack (this insulated one from Brümate is so worth it) on-hand proved to be the most helpful items I packed for my adventure to Bryce Canyon. Prepare to pack comfy clothes and toiletries, plus snacks and camping items if you plan to pitch a tent.
For more information about Bryce Canyon Country, visit brycecanyoncountry.com.
